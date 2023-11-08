Join Lucy Watkin and Gemma Bastiani for Credit to the Girls

Jacqui Dupuy celebrates a goal during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of Credit to the Girls, Lucy Watkin and Gemma Bastiani chat to Gold Coast's Jacqui Dupuy about the Suns' meteoric rise in 2023.

The key forward also talks about how the Suns will cover the absence of Charlie Rowbottom, and the big change between seasons seven and eight.

EPISODE GUIDE

1:10: In the finals for the first time since 2020

1:55: Missing Charlie Rowbottom for the finals series – Replacing her, a squad mentality to get to the finals

3:20: The journey the club has been on from S7 to S8

4:25: Additional hours of training has allowed them to train/work on different game based scenarios

6:15: The make-up of the team coming from different parts of the country

7:20: Her leadership skills have grown throughout this year

8:20: Cam Joyce putting her behind the ball at different points in the game

9:30: Working alongside Tara Bohanna in the forward line

10:55: Influence Cam Joyce has had on the playing group