The teams are in for week one of the AFLW finals series

L-R: Anne Hatchard, Paxy Paxman, Mia King. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made a whopping six changes ahead of its qualifying final against Brisbane, regaining a host of players after they were rested last week.

Skipper Chelsea Randall, star midfielder Anne Hatchard, defenders Stevie-Lee Thompson, Zoe Prowse and Kiera Mueller all return to the side after a week off, with Najwa Allen immediately recalled after serving her three-week suspension.

Deni Varnhagen, Lisa Whiteley and Brooke Tonon are among those who will make way, while Jess Waterhouse has missed out after being rested last week.

Mikayla Pauga comes in for suspended Lion Dee Heslop.

Gold Coast has made just one change for its elimination final against Sydney, with Jasmyn Smithmaking making way for Elise Barwick after she recovered from a nasty head clash two weeks ago.

Sydney key defender Alice Mitchell has been named after needing scans on her hand with Lisa Steane (knee) also passing her fitness test.

Irish Swan Paris McCarthy is back in the side for Ruby Sargent-Wilson, after the former suffered a minor knee injury.

Melbourne's final side will be named on Friday night, but the reigning premier is poised to regain a host of players.

Paxy Paxman (hamstring tightness), Aimee Mackin (ankle) and Maddi Gay (hamstring) look set to return, with Georgia Campbell in the mix to cover for the concussed Rhi Watt.

North Melbourne has already confirmed Ellie Gavalas has been omitted, likely making way for the returning Mia King (late withdrawal due to neck soreness), while Lulu Pullar has recovered from her head knock which required stitches.

Geelong veteran Shelley Scott is the front-runner to replace the suspended Kate Darby, while opponent Essendon is yet to confirm whether it will make any changes for the knock-out final.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Adelaide v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: Z.Prowse, N.Allen, S.Thompson, A.Hatchard, C.Randall, K.Mueller

Out: L.Whiteley (omitted), B.Tonon (omitted), T.Levy (omitted), K.Kustermann (omitted), B.Smith (omitted), D.Varnhagen (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: M.Pauga

Out: D.Heslop (suspension)

Milestone: Bre Koenen - 75 games

Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 6.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Barwick

Out: J.Smith (omitted)

Milestone: Lauren Bella - 50 games

SYDNEY

In: P.McCarthy

Out: R.Sargent-Wilson (omitted)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: B.Plummer, M.Bragg, S.Scott, Ab.McDonald

Out: K.Darby (suspension)

ESSENDON

In: A.Van Loon, R.Tierney, L.Williamson

Out: Nil

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: A.Mackin, P.Paxman, M.Gay, G.Campbell, C.Wilson, S.Johnson

Out: R.Watt (concussion), C.Sherriff (arm), G.Gall (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: M.King, L.Pullar, L.McGrath, L.Burke

Out: E.Gavalas (omitted)