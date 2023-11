Join Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin as they preview a huge first week of finals on Credit to the Girls

Claudia Gunjaca and Sophie Alexander compete for the ball during the AFLW R6 match between Geelong and Essendon at Reid Oval on October 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin bring you a special pre-finals edition of Credit to the Girls.

- Can the Lions knock off minor premier Adelaide for the second time this year?

- Swans get a taste of finals action for the first time

- Sister act takes centre stage for Cats v Bombers

- Having lost their past six clashes, will the Roos finally turn the tables on the Demons?