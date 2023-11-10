The teams are in for Sunday's AFLW finals

Shelley Scott, Eliza West, Lulu Pullar. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has dropped midfield bull Eliza West for its qualifying final against North Melbourne on Sunday, while veteran Shelley Scott will return for Geelong for its must-win elimination final against Essendon.

West has not missed a game since being picked up by the Demons ahead of the 2022 season and enjoyed a breakout year last year.

The Demons will welcome back the experienced Maddi Gay and Paxy Paxman alongside cross-coder Aimee Mackin and improved ruck Georgia Campbell.

Learn More 26:39

The quartet come into the side at the expense of West and Georgia Gall, while Rhi Watt and Casey Sherriff will miss through injury.

The Kangaroos will be strengthened by the return of Lulu Pullar and Mia King, with Ruby Tripodi and Ellie Gavalas making way.

The Bombers have named an unchanged line-up.

Mel Bragg comes into Geelong's side alongside Scott, with Gabbi Featherston omitted and Kate Darby to miss through suspension.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: S.Scott, M.Bragg

Out: G.Featherston (omitted), K.Darby (suspension)

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: M.Gay, A.Mackin, P.Paxman, G.Campbell

Out: R.Watt (concussion), C.Sherriff (arm), G.Gall (omitted), E.West (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: M.King, L.Pullar

Out: E.Gavalas (omitted), R.Tripodi (omitted)