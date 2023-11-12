MELBOURNE will host Geelong in a semi-final on Sunday, while Adelaide takes on Sydney in a blockbuster at Norwood Oval on Saturday night.
After being well beaten by North Melbourne, the Demons will meet the Cats in a semi-final at Ikon Park on Sunday in week two.
Geelong progressed to the second week of the finals with a win over Essendon.
Coming off a two-point loss to Brisbane, the Crows, who were minor premiers, will host the high-flying Swans at 7.15pm ACDT (7.45pm AEDT) on Saturday.
Sydney is riding a four-game winning streak, including Saturday night's elimination final victory over Gold Coast.
Chloe Molloy (15 disposals and three goals) inspired the Swans' 17-point win over the Suns.
Earlier on Saturday, Eloise Jones kicked four goals but the Crows fell short against the Lions.
Tickets for the semi-finals will go on sale on Monday.
WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
First Semi Final
Adelaide v Sydney, 7.15pm local (7.45pm AEDT), Norwood Oval
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Second Semi Final
Melbourne v Geelong, 3.05pm AEDT, IKON Park