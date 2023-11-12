Georgie Prespakis handballs during Geelong's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will host Geelong in a semi-final on Sunday, while Adelaide takes on Sydney in a blockbuster at Norwood Oval on Saturday night.

After being well beaten by North Melbourne, the Demons will meet the Cats in a semi-final at Ikon Park on Sunday in week two.

Geelong progressed to the second week of the finals with a win over Essendon.

Coming off a two-point loss to Brisbane, the Crows, who were minor premiers, will host the high-flying Swans at 7.15pm ACDT (7.45pm AEDT) on Saturday.

Chelsea Randall in action during Adelaide's qualifying final against Brisbane on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney is riding a four-game winning streak, including Saturday night's elimination final victory over Gold Coast.

Chloe Molloy (15 disposals and three goals) inspired the Swans' 17-point win over the Suns.

01:18

Magnificent Molloy masterclass outshines Suns

The dangerous Chloe Molloy produces an epic performance to keep the Swans alive

Earlier on Saturday, Eloise Jones kicked four goals but the Crows fell short against the Lions.

Tickets for the semi-finals will go on sale on Monday.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

First Semi Final
Adelaide v Sydney, 7.15pm local (7.45pm AEDT), Norwood Oval

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Second Semi Final
Melbourne v Geelong, 3.05pm AEDT, IKON Park