The schedule for the second week of the 2023 NAB AFLW finals series has been locked in

Georgie Prespakis handballs during Geelong's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will host Geelong in a semi-final on Sunday, while Adelaide takes on Sydney in a blockbuster at Norwood Oval on Saturday night.

After being well beaten by North Melbourne, the Demons will meet the Cats in a semi-final at Ikon Park on Sunday in week two.

Geelong progressed to the second week of the finals with a win over Essendon.

Coming off a two-point loss to Brisbane, the Crows, who were minor premiers, will host the high-flying Swans at 7.15pm ACDT (7.45pm AEDT) on Saturday.

Chelsea Randall in action during Adelaide's qualifying final against Brisbane on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney is riding a four-game winning streak, including Saturday night's elimination final victory over Gold Coast.

Chloe Molloy (15 disposals and three goals) inspired the Swans' 17-point win over the Suns.

Earlier on Saturday, Eloise Jones kicked four goals but the Crows fell short against the Lions.

Tickets for the semi-finals will go on sale on Monday.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

First Semi Final

Adelaide v Sydney, 7.15pm local (7.45pm AEDT), Norwood Oval

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Second Semi Final

Melbourne v Geelong, 3.05pm AEDT, IKON Park