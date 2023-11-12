Georgie Prespakis celebrates kicking a goal during the elimination final between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadiumon November 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has advanced to the second week of finals after a strong 18-point elimination final win over Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats raced out to an early lead and never looked seriously troubled in their 7.9 (51) to 5.3 (33) victory to book themselves a spot in next week's semi-final. They will play the loser of the qualifying final between Melbourne and North Melbourne.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Essendon mounted an impressive fightback in the final term, reducing the 38-point three-quarter time margin, but fell short by 18 points.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:56

    Crafty Cats creating havoc early in super start

    Aishling Moloney and Jacqui Parry help get Geelong off to a flyer with these two goals in short time

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Bomber blow as young gun gets stretchered off

    Promising Don Amber Clarke leaves the field after copping a head knock in this marking contest

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    McDonald joins party with slickest of shots

    Amy McDonald gets in on the act with a smart goal out of the stoppage

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Prespakis sisters trade goals in stunning style

    Maddy Prespakis conjures some much-needed brilliance for the Bombers before Geelong's Georgie Prespakis responds with a dazzler of her own

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Bombers fight until the end through priceless Prespakis

    Maddy Prespakis features heavily in the final term to create some consolation goals for Essendon

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in the second elimination final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW