Geelong is through to next week's semi-final after it recorded a 18-point win over Essendon

Georgie Prespakis celebrates kicking a goal during the elimination final between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadiumon November 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has advanced to the second week of finals after a strong 18-point elimination final win over Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats raced out to an early lead and never looked seriously troubled in their 7.9 (51) to 5.3 (33) victory to book themselves a spot in next week's semi-final. They will play the loser of the qualifying final between Melbourne and North Melbourne.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Essendon mounted an impressive fightback in the final term, reducing the 38-point three-quarter time margin, but fell short by 18 points.

