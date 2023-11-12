After being trounced by North Melbourne, Mick Stinear says Melbourne must improve to beat Geelong next week

Demons players after the AFLW Second Qualifying Final between Melbourne and North Melbourne at IKON Park, November 12, 2023. AFL Photos

MELBOURNE was beaten across all three lines in its 41-point qualifying final loss to North Melbourne.

Demons coach Mick Stinear was upfront in saying his team did not play to the level required on Sunday afternoon, and holds no illusions as to where improvement needs to come from.

"We're really disappointed. We're thankful that we had a strong enough home-and-away season that we've got a double chance, we'll certainly use that," Stinear said.

DEMONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

"North today thoroughly deserved the win. It was backs against the wall in the first quarter, I thought the group did well to absorb that and work through it, but we never got to a stage where we could connect forward of centre.

Learn More 04:19

"Their defence was very strong, and they opened us up going back the other way a number of times. I thought they played a really sound and complete game.

"We could have been stronger around the ball at times, and then forward of centre, we could have done more to create a contest and bring it to the front or win those contests.

"Then behind the ball we got scored against too easily at times. We certainly weren't taking North lightly, but they outplayed us today and gave us a bit of an update where we're at and where we need to get to."

While Melbourne soundly defeated North Melbourne when they met earlier in the season, the Demons have now recorded losses to all fellow top-four sides in the Roos, Adelaide and Brisbane this year.

"Today, North were far too good, so it was a bit of a blowout, but we know it's close between those top four teams," Stinear said.

"Obviously Geelong and Sydney are now bridging that gap and they want to stake their claim on finals as well. It looks like a competitive top six at the moment.

Learn More 06:30

"We think we're right in there with the best in the competition, obviously today's not good enough, and a performance like that is not going to be good enough next week against Geelong, either.

"We're under no illusions that today wasn't where we needed to be. The double-chance comes in handy, we need to have an edge and come out here with a much better performance next week."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Randall's ruck ripper just keeps curling for super start Tahlia Randall uses her body in the ruck and bends a huge major for North Melbourne

00:45 Electric Roos bounce away through steady Eddey double Bella Eddey shows her class to finish off two scintillating North Melbourne majors

00:32 Bannan's sweet hit hands Dees late delight Alyssa Bannan takes a nice grab and nails Melbourne's first major of the day

00:33 O'Loughlin cracker caps off ripping Roo day Alice O'Loughlin roves the pack and drills a brilliant snap to seal a massive win

04:19 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in the second qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

06:30 AFLW full post-match, FW1: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after Qualifying Final match against Nth Melbourne

05:58 AFLW full post-match, FW1: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Melbourne

01:36 Garner stands tall in the heat of the battle to lead North on Jasmine Garner puts on a clinical contested display to propel North Melbourne to the Prelims

North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker said the team had never spoken about a monkey on the back in regards to a breakthrough win over the big three, trusting that the result would come as their system developed.

"I must admit, driving here today, I wouldn't have thought we'd win as comprehensively as that, given Melbourne are just a really great outfit and have been for a long time," Crocker said.

"It's our first victory over them (under Crocker, second ever), the way our players applied themselves was just super today.

Learn More 05:58

"We've got unbelievable faith in our defensive system. It's held up. It's been building, not just this season, but throughout the last few seasons. Players have gained more and more belief and confidence around it.

"it's a bit different than the way a lot of other teams play, but we think it suits us and holds up well. Today just gave the players some great evidence that it can hold up under finals pressure and finals football."

Crocker confirmed spearhead Kate Shierlaw didn't require a concussion test after her fourth-quarter marking collision with Tayla Harris, instead receiving treatment on a badly cut lip.