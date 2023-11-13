Versatile speedster Laura Stone has joined the Hawks during the Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period

Laura Stone handballs during an AFL National Championships match on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has made the first move of the Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period, recruiting Eastern Ranges star Laura Stone.

A 170cm quick, versatile option, Stone can move both through the half-back line and midfield, plying her trade across 11 games in the Coates Talent League this year.

Stone also featured in two games in the AFLW U18 Championships earlier this year, playing for Victoria Metro.

The Expansion U18 Talent Pathway Pre-Signing Period runs from November 13th to 17th, and is open for the final four clubs – Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, and Sydney – to sign up to three underage players from their academies or academy zones before the December 18 AFLW Draft.

Hawthorn's zone encompasses Stone's Eastern Ranges and Gippsland Power. Essendon has access to talent from the Calder Cannons. Port Adelaide has its own Next Generation Academy, as well as access to SANFLW clubs Norwood and South Adelaide.

Meanwhile Sydney's zone is a little more complicated, including inner Sydney, the northern beaches, Illawarra, Central Coast, Hunter, and the northern coast.