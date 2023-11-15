Lauren Young has joined Port Adelaide ahead of next month's NAB AFLW Draft

TOP SOUTH Australian draft prospect Lauren Young has signed with Port Adelaide as part of the expansion pre-signing period.

A talented forward, the 18-year-old is considered to be in the top crop of under-18 players set to join the AFLW ahead of the 2024 season.

Young has enjoyed a decorated junior career, including being named SANFLW best and fairest at just 15 years old.

She suffered an ACL injury in late 2021 and missed the entirety of the 2022 season before returning to the SANFLW in 2023.

A member of the AFLW Academy, trained with Port Adelaide's AFLW side during the 2023 season.

Ahead of December 18's NAB AFLW Draft, the four season seven expansion clubs are able to sign up to three players that have come through that club's academy.

Hawthorn has already signed three players through the mechanism, with Eastern Ranges trio Laura Stone, Hayley McLaughlin and Jess Vukic all signing with the club on Tuesday.