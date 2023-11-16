Some of the country’s most promising footballers eligible for the 2024 draft have been selected in the national Academy squad

Havana Harris in action during the Coates Talent League match between Gold Coast Academy and Oakleigh Chargers at La Trobe University Sports Field on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PLAYER of this year's under-18 national championships, Queensland's Havana Harris, headlines the intake for the 2024 AFLW national academy.

Ruck/forward Harris was also awarded the best on ground medal in this year's QAFLW Grand Final, playing for Bond University.

She's one of seven academy selections who were also named in the under-18 All-Australian team this year: Vic Country's Ash Centra (forward/mid) and Sara Howley (midfielder), Vic Metro's Emma McDonald (key forward), South Australia's India Rasheed (midfielder) and Poppy Scholz (tall utility) and West Australian Molly O'Hehir (defender).

Sara Howley and Zoe Besanko celebrate Vic Country's win over Western Australia in the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rasheed is the daughter of respected international tennis coach Roger.

Potential Carlton father-daughter selection Sophie McKay (daughter of Andrew, sister of Abbie) is also in the academy, as is Scholz, the sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda.

All players selected are born in 2006, and thus eligible for the 2024 AFLW Draft.

The squad will take part in three camps across 2024, the first happening in January, and will play two matches at various points of the year, up from one in 2023.

Poppy Scholz in action during the U18 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Queensland at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Being part of the AFL National Academy is a fantastic achievement. All players selected in the boys and girls squads have demonstrated outstanding football ability and a determination to advance further in their football journey," AFL national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.

"One of the philosophies of the AFL National Academy is to provide players with a different experience to what they receive as part of other programs they are involved in.

"Players will come together for high-performance training camps and have the opportunity to play for their country in representative matches.

"They will also get to integrate into AFL(W) environments and receive access to expert coaching and education to assist their football and personal development."