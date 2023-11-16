Havana Harris in action during the Coates Talent League match between Gold Coast Academy and Oakleigh Chargers at La Trobe University Sports Field on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PLAYER of this year's under-18 national championships, Queensland's Havana Harris, headlines the intake for the 2024 AFLW national academy.

Ruck/forward Harris was also awarded the best on ground medal in this year's QAFLW Grand Final, playing for Bond University.

She's one of seven academy selections who were also named in the under-18 All-Australian team this year: Vic Country's Ash Centra (forward/mid) and Sara Howley (midfielder), Vic Metro's Emma McDonald (key forward), South Australia's India Rasheed (midfielder) and Poppy Scholz (tall utility) and West Australian Molly O'Hehir (defender).

Sara Howley and Zoe Besanko celebrate Vic Country's win over Western Australia in the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rasheed is the daughter of respected international tennis coach Roger.

Potential Carlton father-daughter selection Sophie McKay (daughter of Andrew, sister of Abbie) is also in the academy, as is Scholz, the sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda.

All players selected are born in 2006, and thus eligible for the 2024 AFLW Draft.

The squad will take part in three camps across 2024, the first happening in January, and will play two matches at various points of the year, up from one in 2023.

Poppy Scholz in action during the U18 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Queensland at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Being part of the AFL National Academy is a fantastic achievement. All players selected in the boys and girls squads have demonstrated outstanding football ability and a determination to advance further in their football journey," AFL national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.

"One of the philosophies of the AFL National Academy is to provide players with a different experience to what they receive as part of other programs they are involved in.

"Players will come together for high-performance training camps and have the opportunity to play for their country in representative matches.

"They will also get to integrate into AFL(W) environments and receive access to expert coaching and education to assist their football and personal development."

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Grace

Baba

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

Lilly

Baker

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

Zoe

Besanko

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

Ashley

Centra

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Sale City

Jasmine

Evans

SA

Central District

Salisbury

Zipporah

Fish

WA

East Fremantle

 

Sierra

Grieves

VIC M

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

Tara

Harrington

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Havana

Harris

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

Sara

Howley

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

Emma

Juneja

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

Millie

Lang

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Redan

Emma

McDonald

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

Sophie

McKay

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

Georgia

McKee

SA

Central District

Golden Grove

Molly

O'Hehir

WA

South Fremantle

South Coogee

Lucia

Painter

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

Ashley

Patton

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong

Tatyana

Perry

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston

India

Rasheed

SA

Sturt

Glenunga

Charlotte

Riggs

SA

Central District

Angle Vale

Poppy

Scholz

SA

Glenelg

Mitcham

Elli

Symonds

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

Sienna

Tallariti

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse Pioneers

Mackenzie

Williams

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

Claudia

Wright

WA

Claremont

Claremont