THE PLAYER of this year's under-18 national championships, Queensland's Havana Harris, headlines the intake for the 2024 AFLW national academy.
Ruck/forward Harris was also awarded the best on ground medal in this year's QAFLW Grand Final, playing for Bond University.
She's one of seven academy selections who were also named in the under-18 All-Australian team this year: Vic Country's Ash Centra (forward/mid) and Sara Howley (midfielder), Vic Metro's Emma McDonald (key forward), South Australia's India Rasheed (midfielder) and Poppy Scholz (tall utility) and West Australian Molly O'Hehir (defender).
Rasheed is the daughter of respected international tennis coach Roger.
Potential Carlton father-daughter selection Sophie McKay (daughter of Andrew, sister of Abbie) is also in the academy, as is Scholz, the sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda.
All players selected are born in 2006, and thus eligible for the 2024 AFLW Draft.
The squad will take part in three camps across 2024, the first happening in January, and will play two matches at various points of the year, up from one in 2023.
"Being part of the AFL National Academy is a fantastic achievement. All players selected in the boys and girls squads have demonstrated outstanding football ability and a determination to advance further in their football journey," AFL national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"One of the philosophies of the AFL National Academy is to provide players with a different experience to what they receive as part of other programs they are involved in.
"Players will come together for high-performance training camps and have the opportunity to play for their country in representative matches.
"They will also get to integrate into AFL(W) environments and receive access to expert coaching and education to assist their football and personal development."
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Grace
|
Baba
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mooroolbark
|
Lilly
|
Baker
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
Zoe
|
Besanko
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
Ashley
|
Centra
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
Jasmine
|
Evans
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Salisbury
|
Zipporah
|
Fish
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
|
Sierra
|
Grieves
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
Tara
|
Harrington
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Havana
|
Harris
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
Sara
|
Howley
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
Emma
|
Juneja
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
Millie
|
Lang
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
Emma
|
McDonald
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
Sophie
|
McKay
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Prahran
|
Georgia
|
McKee
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
Molly
|
O'Hehir
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
Lucia
|
Painter
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
Ashley
|
Patton
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong
|
Tatyana
|
Perry
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Palmerston
|
India
|
Rasheed
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
Charlotte
|
Riggs
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Angle Vale
|
Poppy
|
Scholz
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Mitcham
|
Elli
|
Symonds
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
Sienna
|
Tallariti
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Whitehorse Pioneers
|
Mackenzie
|
Williams
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
Claudia
|
Wright
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Claremont