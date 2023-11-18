Adelaide kept its season alive with its 67-point victory over Sydney

Anne Hatchard celebrates a goal during the semi-final match between Adelaide and Sydney at Norwood Oval on November 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S fairytale second AFLW season has come to an end at the hands of a rampaging Adelaide outfit led by gun midfielder Anne Hatchard, the Crows asserting their authority with a thumping 67-point semi-final victory.

The Crows led for the entirety of the game, kicking six goals across the middle two terms in the 12.10 (82) to 2.3 (15) victory in front of a pumping home crowd at Norwood Oval.

The result means Adelaide will face North Melbourne in a preliminary final – the Crows' fifth in the six seasons preliminary finals have been scheduled, including the cancelled 2020 matches – while the Swans' season finishes in fifth or sixth place, a far cry from last year's winless result.

The ball lived in Adelaide's forward 50 in the first quarter with a 13-2 count, but Sydney did incredibly well to restrict the Crows to 2.2 with the same fierce intensity the team displayed against Gold Coast last weekend.

But the Swans' issue was getting enough ball forward of centre to attack their own goals, a forward line already hamstrung by the absence of sole spearhead Bec Privitelli, who suffered a Lisfranc injury last week.

The Crows were content to let Chloe Molloy push into the midfield as a spare around the ball, earning themselves a floating intercept defender – usually Zoe Prowse – in return.

Adelaide certainly couldn't flick the ball around by hand with impunity, with Sydney keen to shut down the outlet handball at all costs.

But the bigger Crows bodies – with some now in their eighth AFLW season, compared to most Swans in their second – often proved to be the difference in the stoppages.

The middle two quarters were where Adelaide put its foot down on the scoreboard as Jess Allan found ascendancy in the ruck, finding plenty of width in the narrow confines of Norwood as Sydney lost its shape somewhat.

Pressure forward Jess Waterhouse returned with a bang after being overlooked last weekend, capping off a strong game with an outstanding bouncing effort while running towards the boundary.

Laura Gardiner battled hard but was somewhat down on her usual outstanding output this season, while defender Ella Heads was steady and Brenna Tarrant took a few strong intercept marks.

The Swans midfield lost some grunt when Aimee Whelan (bicep) was a late withdrawal before the game.

Hatchy's house

Sydney attempted to send Tanya Kennedy to Marinoff in the first half, but had no player that could match Hatchard for all four quarters. The Swans tagger was swung onto Hatchard in the fourth quarter, but by then she had recorded 30 disposals and kicked two goals. She became the first AFLW player to reach the combined tally in a final, and also set the record for most disposals in a final with 37.

One tall forward short

An additional key forward may be top of the shopping list for next season for Sydney. The Swans were already running with a relatively short forward line, preferring plenty of speed at ground level, but were only able to replace Privitelli with Montana Beruldsen (169cm), with Lexi Hamilton needed in the ruck. Montana Ham spent some time forward, but her bigger frame was needed against the Adelaide midfielders.

Montana Ham tackles Anne Hatchard during the semi-final match between Adelaide and Sydney at Norwood Oval on November 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

Adelaide will travel to Melbourne to face North Melbourne at Ikon Park, while it's season over for Sydney.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:55 Third time's a charm as captain Randall opens show Sydney does its best job to withstand multiple Adelaide attempts on goal before skipper Chelsea Randall eventually breaks through

00:52 Gould's good hands help land another Caitlin Gould clunks a stunner and makes no mistake with the resulting set shot to extend the margin

00:48 Swan steals footy and feeds skipper for ripper Sydney stems the bleeding as Chloe Molloy gets on the end of some strong pressure before delivering a classy finish

00:37 Crows making a habit out of half-time buzzer beaters Adelaide earns a major right before the main break for a second consecutive week as Yvonne Bonner shines through

00:41 Ponter's accidental goal stuns Norwood Oval Danielle Ponter somehow manages to bounce through this wild major attempting to pick up the footy from a ruck contest

00:41 Waterhouse brings down the house with freakish finish Jess Waterhouse adds the icing for Adelaide with this dazzling shot in the final term

05:26 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney The Crows and Swans clash in the first semi final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:47 Hatchard has a night out as Crows cruise to prelims Anne Hatchard does what she does best with a powerful performance in the finals to notch two goals alongside 37 disposals

06:14 AFLW full post-match, SF: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after their semi final against Adelaide

04:22 AFLW full post-match, SF: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after their semi final against Sydney

ADELAIDE 2.2 5.5 8.5 12.10 (82)

SYDNEY 1.0 2.0 2.3 2.3 (15)

GOALS

Adelaide: Hatchard 2, Randall 2, Bonner 2, Waterhouse 2, Gould, Bonner, Ponter, Jones

Sydney: Newman, Molloy

BEST

Adelaide: Hatchard, Marinoff, Randall, J. Allan, Ponter, Kelly

Sydney: Gardiner, Molloy, Heads, Tarrant

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Sydney: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Nil

Sydney: Aimee Whelan, replaced in the selected side by Paige Sheppard

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 4,688 at Norwood Oval