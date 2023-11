The match review is in for week two of AFLW finals

Julie O'Sullivan tackles Anne Hatchard during the semi-final between Sydney and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on November 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY'S Julie O'Sullivan has been handed a one match ban by the Match Review Officer for a rough conduct offence.

O'Sullivan's attack on Adelaide's Anne Hatchard was judged as careless, medium impact and high contact, drawing the one-game penalty.

The suspension will see the defender miss the the Swans' first game next season after they were bundled out of finals by Adelaide on Saturday night.