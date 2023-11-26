IF AFL.com.au's votes are any guide, North Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner may finally break through for a maiden AFLW best and fairest.
After each match of the home and away season, the reporter assigned to cover the game submits their 3-2-1 for best performances, with Garner polling an incredible 26 out of a possible 30 votes.
Last season's best and fairest Ally Anderson had been poised to take the lead at round eight, but did not poll as the Lions lost to St Kilda and her teammates were awarded votes against Melbourne to round out the season.
Richmond's Monique Conti – who is unlikely to have many other teammates polling votes – sits second with 23 votes, with dependable Crow Ebony Marinoff a further three votes behind in third.
Unsurprisingly, both Prespakis sisters are sitting in the top 10, with Maddy tipped to poll a couple more votes than younger sister Georgie, who is likely to be sharing Geelong's votes with Nina Morrison and Amy McDonald.
Bonnie Toogood looks likely to be the top forward, with Kate Hore having a multitude of Demons with which to spread votes.
After an incredibly tough season, the Western Bulldogs had just two players polling votes for the entire season, compared to a whopping 11 at Melbourne.
The W Awards will be streamed live on AFL.com.au on Monday night from 7.30pm AEDT.
AFL.com.au AFLW Player of the Season
26 votes – Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
23 – Monique Conti (Richmond)
20 – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)
19 – Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)
17 – Ally Anderson (Brisbane)
16 – Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)
15 – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)
14 – Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)
13 – Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)
Number of players polling votes per team:
11 – Melbourne
8 – Brisbane
7 – Adelaide, Carlton, St Kilda, Sydney
6 – Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn, North Melbourne
5 – Essendon, Gold Coast, Richmond
4 – Collingwood, West Coast
3 – GWS, Port Adelaide
2 – Western Bulldogs