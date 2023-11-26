Who came out on top in our AFLW player of the season award?

Jasmine Garner celebrates a goal during the AFLW R9 match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on October 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF AFL.com.au's votes are any guide, North Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner may finally break through for a maiden AFLW best and fairest.

After each match of the home and away season, the reporter assigned to cover the game submits their 3-2-1 for best performances, with Garner polling an incredible 26 out of a possible 30 votes.

Last season's best and fairest Ally Anderson had been poised to take the lead at round eight, but did not poll as the Lions lost to St Kilda and her teammates were awarded votes against Melbourne to round out the season.

Ally Anderson in action during the qualifying final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's Monique Conti – who is unlikely to have many other teammates polling votes – sits second with 23 votes, with dependable Crow Ebony Marinoff a further three votes behind in third.

Unsurprisingly, both Prespakis sisters are sitting in the top 10, with Maddy tipped to poll a couple more votes than younger sister Georgie, who is likely to be sharing Geelong's votes with Nina Morrison and Amy McDonald.

Bonnie Toogood looks likely to be the top forward, with Kate Hore having a multitude of Demons with which to spread votes.

Stephanie Wales and Bonnie Toogood during the AFLW round 7 match between Richmond and Essendon at IKON Park, October 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After an incredibly tough season, the Western Bulldogs had just two players polling votes for the entire season, compared to a whopping 11 at Melbourne.

The W Awards will be streamed live on AFL.com.au on Monday night from 7.30pm AEDT.

AFL.com.au AFLW Player of the Season

26 votes – Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

23 – Monique Conti (Richmond)

20 – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

19 – Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

17 – Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

16 – Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

15 – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

14 – Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

13 – Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

Number of players polling votes per team:

11 – Melbourne

8 – Brisbane

7 – Adelaide, Carlton, St Kilda, Sydney

6 – Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn, North Melbourne

5 – Essendon, Gold Coast, Richmond

4 – Collingwood, West Coast

3 – GWS, Port Adelaide

2 – Western Bulldogs