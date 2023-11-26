The AFL is pleased to announce two-time ARIA Award winning artist G Flip will perform in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Sunday December 3

The AFL is pleased to announce two-time ARIA Award winning artist G Flip will perform in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Sunday December 3.

G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

In addition, G Flip was named as the 2023 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador and will present women’s football’s most prestigious piece of silverware as part of the pre-match ceremony on NAB AFLW Grand Final Day.

The Melbourne-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has received a host of music accolades since bursting onto the music scene including a Best New Music nod from Pitchfork and most recently claimed their first ARIA Award for Best Video and Best Australian Live Act.

G Flip – a proud Collingwood fan- said they were honoured to be part of the biggest day on the AFLW calendar.

“I’m so stoked to be performing at the NAB AFLW Grand Final. Being the Cup Ambassador this season has been such an honour. I’ve been a footy fan my entire life, it’s the best game in the world,” G Flip said.

Joining G Flip as part of the Grand Final Day celebrations is fellow Australian singer-songwriter Vera Blue who will perform the Australian National Anthem.

First coming onto the music scene more than a decade ago, Vera Blue has released multiple albums across her career, and has toured in national and international shows supporting fellow Aussies FLUME and Broods.

Vera Blue has been nominated for countless industry awards, including the ARIA Music Awards, APRA Awards, MTV Music Europe and National Live Music Awards where she won Best Live Voice in NSW.

“I am honoured to perform the National Anthem at the NAB AFLW Grand Final. It feels special to play a small part in the ceremony to support women’s sport in Australia,” Vera Blue said.

AFL General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the AFL was proud to have two much-loved Australian artists perform at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

“The AFL is delighted to welcome G Flip and Vera Blue as part of the NAB AFLW Grand Final festivities to celebrate another incredible year of elite women’s football,” Ms Rogers said.

“The 2023 Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment is a highlight for many fans each year, and G Flip’s performance will be the perfect beginning to what is sure to be a hotly contested match on the field.

“The Telstra Pre-Game entertainment would not be possible without the support of our long-term partner Telstra who has been a great supporter of women’s football over many years.

“With award winning entertainment and affordable ticketing options for the whole family, there’s no better time to secure your spot to this year’s NAB AFLW Grand Final.”

Genelle Sharples, Telstra’s Head of Sponsorship and Media said the 2023 Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment would provide fans with an unforgettable experience.

“At Telstra, we’re committed to supporting the growth and development of women’s footy and we are proud to return as the presenting partner for the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment,” Ms. Sharples said.

“We’re long-running advocates of sport and entertainment and are thrilled to see the two come together for the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment. We’re so proud to be bringing a much-loved Aussie back to our shores and there is no doubt that G-Flip and Vera Blue will bring a unique energy to supercharge this awesome event.”

Tickets for the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final go on-sale on Monday 27 November via Ticketmaster at 2pm for club members, and 4pm for general public venue local time.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for concessions, while Juniors (Under 18) are free.

The 2023 NAB AFL Women’s Grand Final will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, 7Plus, FOX FOOTY, Kayo, and via the AFL Official App and will also be streamed live via womens.afl and the AFLW Official App.