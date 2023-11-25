Eloise Jones during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE needed a new goalkicker after the departure of Ash Saint to Port Adelaide.

Up stepped Eloise Jones, the forward-turned-winger-turned-forward.

The 24-year-old has had a career-best year when it comes to goalkicking, recording 18 goals so far this season.

Her previous best tally was nine, while playing in attack back in 2019, and her last two seasons on the wing produced a cumulative three goals.

"I've really enjoyed being down forward. I've really enjoyed the role that's been given to me, and I think the connection we've got in that forward line is phenomenal," Jones said.

"The likes of Caitlin Gould has had an amazing season that we've seen, Jess Waterhouse has been amazing for us as well. Chelsea Randall has always been amazing, and even Yvonne Bonner coming in.

"I think the connection we've got across the line has been wonderful, and it's allowed me to play with a little more freedom as well, so I've been able to enjoy it.

"I pride myself on my speed, the ability to accelerate out and provide an option has always been one of my stronger points. Obviously in the forward line, that's a key attribute to have, so I'm really fortunate I can work with that."

Learn More 00:47

One of the highlights of Adelaide's thumping 67-point semi-final victory over Sydney was the crisp connection between ruck Jess Allan and livewire Danielle Ponter, who has spent much more time in the midfield this year after making her name as a forward.

"We knew Sydney were going to come out and produce a pressure-style game, which they did. Thankfully we could over-run that. I thought we brought a lot of pressure as well, which was fantastic, and our CBs (centre bounces) were what got us over the line," Jones said.

"The connection between 'DP' and Jess Allan was phenomenal. You saw that in the clearances we were able to get, and when you get first use of the ball, it definitely helps with the outcome.

"[Ponter is] funny, she'll run past me and say she's tired, but what she's been able to achieve in our midfield – she's such a silky player, super skilled, she almost looks like she's moving in slow motion and everyone around her is moving fast.

"She's been amazing, and going back to the CBs, what she's been able to create has been phenomenal, giving us first use of the footy and sending it forward, it's been so valuable for us.

"She occasionally rotates forward, and you can see the magic she can create in the pocket – I'm glad she's on my team, that's for sure."

Learn More 01:53

Adelaide is making the trip to Ikon Park for its preliminary final clash with North Melbourne on Sunday, having just pipped the Roos when the sides last met about a month ago.

"It's nice during the season to get a win over a fantastic team, but you saw the performance they brought against Melbourne last weekend. Their press and their attack on the footy was phenomenal, and they brought another level," Jones said.

"We've got the understanding that we've had to go back to the track this week and train really hard.

"We respect North Melbourne, they're a fantastic side who have produced great numbers all year, so it's going to be a hard game, but every opportunity to play against the best is a step up for us."