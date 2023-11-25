Matthew Clarke says he is wary of the Kangaroos, who dismantled reigning premier Melbourne in the qualifying final

Jasmine Ferguson tackles Chelsea Randall during the match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Clarke believes his side's preliminary final against North Melbourne is an even-money bet.

The Crows will travel to meet the Kangaroos at Ikon Park on Sunday in a duel between the losing preliminary finalists of last season.

Clarke is wary of the Roos, who earned hosting rights by dismantling reigning premier Melbourne by 41 points in a qualifying final a fortnight ago.

"North Melbourne's last game was outstanding, it was probably the performance of the season," Clarke told reporters at Adelaide Airport on Saturday.

"But I don't think there is a favourite going in. I think it's an even-money bet - not that I gamble."

Adelaide lost its qualifying final against Brisbane by two points before rebounding with a 67-point drubbing of Sydney in last Saturday night's semi-final.

The triple-premiership winning Crows boast numerous players with flag experience while the Kangaroos are yet to reach a Grand Final.

"It's nice to have some players who have been in these games before," Clarke said.

"But we have also got some younger players who haven't had that same experience so that is probably a good blend ... we are pretty well balanced."

Jess Waterhouse, Ebony Marinoff and Madison Newman celebrate Adelaide's semi-final win over Sydney Swans at Norwood Oval on November 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Both sides boast immense star power, headed by North's prime mover Jasmine Garner - a five-time All Australian and three-time club champion.

"We spoke last week about (Sydney's) Chloe Molloy who is one of the standout players of the competition," Clarke said.

"Jas is probably a bigger standout player of the competition, it has been remarkable, her consistency over the season.

"So obviously she's a massive threat.

"But in the end, individual players will have influence but I think it will be collective balance of both midfield groups, both forwards and backlines at the end of the day, so we will see how it plays out."

North named an unchanged side while the Crows have recalled Najwa Allen at the expense of Hannah Munyard.