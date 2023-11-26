North Melbourne will host Brisbane in next Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park

North Melbourne fans pose for a photo before the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne and Brisbane will face off in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final next Sunday at Ikon Park.

The match will start at 2.30pm AEDT on Sunday, December 3 and be broadcast on the Seven Network, Fox Footy and Kayo as well as live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL and AFLW Official apps.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on Monday from 2pm AEDT for club members and 4pm AEDT for the general public.

The Kangaroos earned the right to host the decider after toppling reigning premier Melbourne in the qualifying final, with the Roos rocketing into the top-seeded position after minor premier Adelaide also lost its qualifying final.

The Roos won through to their first Grand Final after defeating Adelaide by one point in the preliminary final on Sunday.

The Lions will be playing in their fifth Grand Final after defeating Geelong in an epic preliminary final on Saturday night by four points.

2023 NAB AFLW GRAND FINAL

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 2.30pm AEDT

TICKETS ON SALE

Mon Nov 27 2pm AEDT: Club Members

Mon Nov 27 4pm AEDT: General public

Tickets through Ticketmaster