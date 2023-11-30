The squads are in for Sunday's 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final

Brisbane duo Dakota Davidson and Analea McKee. Pictures: AFL Photos

DAKOTA Davidson has been named to play in Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final despite suffering a knee injury in last week's preliminary final against Geelong.

While the key forward has escaped serious injury, she will have to pass a fitness test on Thursday night to be deemed fully fit to play.

Tall forward Analea McKee has been named on the Lions' extended bench and appears to be Davidson's replacement should she not pass the fitness test.

Learn More 28:06

Charlie Wendland and Bella Smith have also been named in Brisbane's extended squad.

North Melbourne has brought Ellie Gavalas, Liz McGrath and Lucy Burke into its extended squad.

The Lions and Kangaroos will both reveal their final 21 at 5pm AEDT on Friday.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 2.30pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.McGrath, E.Gavalas, L.Burke

Out: Nil

Milestone: Jasmine Garner - 75 games

BRISBANE

In: A.McKee, C.Wendland, B.Smith

Out: Nil

Debut:

Milestone: Shannon Campbell - 75 games; Jade Ellenger - 50 games; Tahlia Hickie - 50 games