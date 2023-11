Join the Credit to the Girls team as they preview the AFLW Grand Final

Emma Kearney tackles Charlotte Mullins during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, join the Credit to the Girls team as Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin preview the NAB AFLW Grand Final.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Previewing the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane

- The team discusses what to look out for in the decider

- Tips, best on ground predictions

