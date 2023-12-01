BRISBANE spearhead Dakota Davidson has passed a fitness test and has been named in the Lions' line-up for Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final.
Davidson left the field with a knee injury during last week's preliminary final against Geelong, but despite the Lions' initial fears, has avoided major injury and is set to take to the field in Sunday's decider.
The Lions' line-up is unchanged from last week, meaning emergencies Analea McKee, Charlie Wendland and Bella Smith will miss out on being a part of the Grand Final team.
North Melbourne will also go into the decider unchanged, with Liz McGrath, Ellie Gavalas and Lucy Burke listed as emergencies.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3
North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 2.30pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Milestone: Jasmine Garner - 75 games
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Milestone: Shannon Campbell - 75 games; Jade Ellenger - 50 games; Tahlia Hickie - 50 games