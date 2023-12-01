The teams are in for Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane

Dakota Davidson after Brisbane's preliminary final win over Geelong in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE spearhead Dakota Davidson has passed a fitness test and has been named in the Lions' line-up for Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final.

Davidson left the field with a knee injury during last week's preliminary final against Geelong, but despite the Lions' initial fears, has avoided major injury and is set to take to the field in Sunday's decider.

The Lions' line-up is unchanged from last week, meaning emergencies Analea McKee, Charlie Wendland and Bella Smith will miss out on being a part of the Grand Final team.

North Melbourne will also go into the decider unchanged, with Liz McGrath, Ellie Gavalas and Lucy Burke listed as emergencies.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 2.30pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Milestone: Jasmine Garner - 75 games

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Milestone: Shannon Campbell - 75 games; Jade Ellenger - 50 games; Tahlia Hickie - 50 games