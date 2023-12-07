Collingwood is on the verge of signing 26-year-old Gaelic footballer Muireann Atkinson

Muireann Atkinson playing for Monaghan during the 2022 National League Division 2 semi-final against Kerry. Picture: Twitter

COLLINGWOOD is set to sign Irishwoman Muireann Atkinson as a cross-sport rookie.

The 26-year-old Gaelic footballer, who is captain of Monaghan, is no stranger to AFLW having been a train-on at Sydney in 2023, lining up for a few scrimmages with unselected players.

Standing at 174cm, Atkinson is an athletic and aggressive player who relishes the contact side of the game.

She can kick on both sides, and has a neat sidestep when evading traffic.

Atkinson previously linked up with new Collingwood teammates Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan (along with Geelong's Aishling Moloney) at Dublin City University, living and playing football together.

Both Sydney and Collingwood have had a successful history with Irish recruits, with Rowe having played for the Pies since 2019 and Sheridan joining the following year.

🔵⚪First Skills Challenge🔵⚪

Muireann Atkinson demonstrates the punt kick target challenge🎯.Upload your videos, tag us @monaghan_lgfa. Prize to be won so give it your best!!⚽️

Winner will be announced tomorrow Tuesday 16th @7pm💪 #MLMT pic.twitter.com/hD0KkqBlgL — Monaghan LGFA (@Monaghan_LGFA) February 15, 2021

The Swans signed an Irish quartet for 2023, bringing in Paris McCarthy, Julie O'Sullivan, Tanya Kennedy (who was already playing in the AFL Sydney competition) and the now-delisted Jenny Higgins.

The AFLW Trade Period opens on Thursday, and runs for one week.