Grace Hill and Katie Brennan compete for the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Blacktown International Sportspark in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has signed former Greater Western Sydney key tall Grace Hill for next season as an injury replacement player for draftee Jacinta Hose.

Hose is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2024 season due to an ACL injury, with Hill offering great potential for the Demons as both a tough defender and ruck.

The 25-year-old, who debuted in season seven, played nine games for the Giants across two seasons.

"Grace comes to us after being delisted from GWS, where she was originally recruited from netball," Melbourne AFLW list manager Todd Patterson said.

"What we get from Grace is a high-level competitor, preparer, teammate and athlete that is going to push very hard for a position within our backline.

"When reviewing Grace, we identified that she can play on a variety of types, which she did in our game in the early rounds acquitting herself well against both Tayla (Harris) and Kate (Hore) at different stages of that game."

The Demons drafted Hose with pick No.24 at Monday night's AFLW Draft.

A talented tall who, despite the unlucky run with injury, has displayed immense potential and was seen as a long-term prospect for the Demons.

"Part of our planning with welcoming Jacinta was that we would give her the required time to recover from her ACL by sitting out next year," Patterson said.

"We want to set her up for a strong career, allowing her to capitalise on her great potential that we see."