Former Brisbane and Essendon player Jess Wuetschner will coach the Tassie Devils' girls team

Jess Wuetschner in action during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW premiership player Jess Wuetschner has been appointed senior coach of Coates Talent League girls' side Tassie Devils.

The Tasmanian native was an inaugural AFLW player, recording 55 games over her eight seasons with Brisbane – where she played in the 2021 flag – and Essendon, hanging up the boots at the end of last season.

Wuetschner, 31, also played football prior to the introduction of AFLW, starring in the local Tasmanian competition during the early 2010s and featuring in the WAWFL (now WAFLW).

Jess Wuetschner (centre) is all smiles at Essendon's team photo day on August 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

She has some coaching experience assisting Essendon's VFLW side.

The Devils' previous coach, Jodie Clifford, has stepped down for other career opportunities, after taking her side to the finals last year.

Three players – Brooke Barwick (pick No.4, Western Bulldogs), Georgia Clark (No.8, Collingwood) and Mackenzie Ford (No.43, Richmond) – were selected in last year's AFLW Draft.

Brooke Barwick is presented with her jumper by Ellie Blackburn at the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity and the future of women and girls’ football in Tasmania," Wuetschner said.

"Being able to help teach the next generation of Tassie’s best footballers and hopefully help them grow on and off field is a key reason why I took this role.

"It means so much to me to return home - to be with family and friends again fills my heart. Tassie has always been a huge support for me in my career and I hope I can do us proud.

"I’m now looking forward to meeting the rest of the team, getting to know everyone, and getting to work.

"Of course, the goal is to win games, help Tasmanian girls become better footballers and get as many girls drafted as possible. But the most important thing to me is that the experience of playing at the Devils is a positive and enjoyable one that the girls can look back on."

Jess Wuetschner (centre) celebrates a goal in round one, 2019 with Lions teammates. Picture: AFL Photos

The Devils aren't the only side to have a fresh coach at the helm – last year's Grand Finalists, the Eastern Ranges, will be led by Jarrad Donders, after Ash Close moved to Oakleigh Chargers boys' side.

The season will begin in late March, with a fixture still to be released.