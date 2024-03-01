Blaithin Bogue has signed with the Kangaroos

North Melbourne recruit Blaithin Bogue. Picture: North Melbourne Football Club

NORTH Melbourne has signed a fourth Irish talent, finalising its list for the 2024 NAB AFLW Season with the addition of Blaithin Bogue.

Bogue joins the Kangaroos, who reached the 2023 Grand Final before losing to Brisbane, with a strong background in Gaelic football.

The 23-year-old is the fourth Irish recruit on the Roos' list, joining Erika O'Shea, Niamh Martin and Vikki Wall.

"We are excited to offer Blaithin our final list spot for the upcoming season," North Melbourne AFLW list manager Flynn Loft said.

"Blaithin has strong athletic traits that will translate well to AFLW and stood out across her performances for Fermanagh, with her ability to set up play in the forward half and consistently hit the scoreboard.

"We can't wait to welcome her into the program."

Bogue is the fourth new Roo, with two-time premiership player Libby Birch and draftees Ella Slocombe and Georgia Stubs having also joined during the off-season.