Kate Kenny will join fellow Irish-born players Aishling Moloney, Rachel Kearns and Anna-Rose Kennedy in the Cats AFLW squad for the 2024 season

Kate Kenny in 2022. Picture: @DCU via X

THE RACE for top Irish talent Kate Kenny has been won by Geelong.

The Cats have signed Kenny as a rookie, rounding out their list of 30 for the 2024 season.

It's understood North Melbourne was also interested in signing the dual-sport athlete, who will add AFLW to her existing Gaelic football and camogie (hurling) careers.

Kenny, who hails from County Offaly (in the centre of Ireland), has also represented Dublin City University – where she studies biomedical engineering – in both sports.

She has also been named best-on-ground in Grand Finals across the two games.

Geelong has been heavily involved in signing Irish talent in both the men's and women's competition, currently having Aishling Moloney, Rachel Kearns, Anna-Rose Kennedy, Zach Tuohy, Mark O'Connor and Oisin Mullin in their two squads.

Aishling Moloney warms up ahead of round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All teams have now filled their lists ahead of the 2024 season, but still have the opportunity to replace inactive players for reasons such as long-term injuries, pregnancy, mental health and work commitments.

Gold Coast has announced draftee Sienna McMullen will miss the season due to an ACL suffered late last year, but has yet to confirm a replacement for the pacey winger.