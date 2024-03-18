There were plenty of strong performances from AFLW-listed players in the SANFLW and WAFLW across the weekend

Violet Patterson in action during an U18 Championships match on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BOTH the SANFLW and WAFLW are in full swing, as the third round of each competition took place over the weekend.

Exciting new AFLW recruits starred in both competitions, including Port Adelaide's Lauren Young and Shineah Goody and West Coast's Jess Rentsch and Kayley Kavanagh. Promising potential 2024 draftees Zipporah Fish, Molly O'Hehir, and Evie Cowcher also staked their claim.

SANFLW

Central District v Glenelg

Glenelg remains undefeated atop the SANFLW ladder three weeks in, posting its biggest win of the season to date over reigning premier Central District by 42 points.

Adelaide's Brooke Tonon starred for Glenelg with two goals from 20 disposals to go along with a game-high seven marks, while former Collingwood VFLW best and fairest winner Jess Bates was at her ball winning best with 34 disposals, eight clearances and a goal.

How good was this snap from Brooke Tonon for Glenelg on the weekend? 🙌



Tonon is one of 10 Crows players featuring in the SANFLW competition this season 💪#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/OmOHwJmUcS — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) March 13, 2024

Potential Collingwood father-daughter selection Violet Patterson was also handy for the winners, with 25 disposals and eight tackles.

A trio of Port Adelaide players were also important for the Tigers with Jasmin Stewart (28 disposals, five clearances), Ella Boag (18 disposals, two rebound 50s), and recent draftee Piper Window (23 disposals, six tackles) all honing their craft.

They were battling it out against AFLW teammate Julia Teakle (11 disposals, three inside 50s) and former Power forward Tessa Doumanis took four marks as part of her 10 touches for the Bulldogs.

Former Brisbane midfielder Caitlin Wendland made an impactful return to Central District with 20 disposals and six clearances for the losing side.

South Adelaide v North Adelaide

South Adelaide landed its first win of 2024 over its northern counterpart on Saturday by an impressive 42 points. The Roosters were held goalless for the final three quarters of the match as the Panthers rampaged.

Former AFLW Docker and Crow Nikki Nield was powerful at the source for South Adelaide, winning 26 disposals, 11 clearances and laying six tackles for the day. Meanwhile quick Adelaide forward Jess Waterhouse kicked a goal from their 16 disposals, as they proved vital to the side's attack with 10 inside 50s.

Waterhouse's new Crows teammate Brooke Boileau was also handy for the Panthers with 20 disposals and six marks in the win.

For the Roosters, Carlton AFLW midfielder Maddy Guerin made her mark as she works back from an ACL injury with 24 disposals and five tackles. And Port Adelaide pair Katelyn Pope and Amelie Borg worked hard, gathering 24 and 23 touches respectively.

West Adelaide v Sturt

West Adelaide is the only other undefeated side, alongside Glenelg, remaining in the SANFLW this year, as it posted an 11-point win over Sturt on Saturday.

Boom Port Adelaide recruit Lauren Young kicked two goals from 14 disposals in the win, while Adelaide pair Keeley Kustermann (19 disposals, three clearances) and Brooke Smith (11 disposals, three tackles) played important parts.

Former Crow Hannah Button has returned to fine form after an ACL injury, gathering 17 disposals and four clearances, along with an equal-game high nine tackles.

Highly rated teenager India Rasheed, who is expected to be selected early in the coming AFLW draft, starred for Sturt with 24 disposals, nine tackles and seven clearances, proving her prowess through the middle.

Woodville-West Torrens v Norwood

Another team to score its first win of the season, Woodville-West Torrens edged past Norwood by just five points on Sunday, helped significantly by former AFLW Crow, Eagle, and Lion McKenzie Dowrick.

Dowrick was the only multiple goalkicker on the ground with three from seven disposals as she returns from an ACL injury.

New Crow Lily Tarlinton also hit the scoreboard for the Eagles, while her now AFLW teammate Taylah Levy gathered 11 disposals and laid four tackles.

Prize Port Adelaide recruit Shineah Goody was well amongst it through the middle with 20 disposals and a massive 14 tackles.

In a losing side, Port Adelaide's Sachi Syme starred with 20 disposals and six clearances, while Adelaide's Najwa Allen was also prolific with 18 disposals and five inside 50s for Norwood.

Sachi Syme warms up ahead of round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WAFLW

Peel Thunder v South Fremantle

The South Fremantle Bulldogs flexed their muscles in a thumping 67-point win over Peel Thunder on Saturday.

Young gun Molly O'Hehir did her draft prospects plenty of good with 22 disposals and seven tackles for the winners, while Docker Ariana Hetherington proved important with 19 disposals and a goal.

Although on the losing side, promising potential draftee Evie Cowcher was solid with 21 touches.

Ariana Hetherington in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Swan Districts v East Perth

On Sunday Swan Districts posted a second win of 2024, defeating East Perth by 19-points.

Past AFLW players Demi Liddle (11 disposals, four tackles) and Tayla Thorn (eight disposals, one goal) played handy roles in the victory, while Lily Paterson was the leading disposal winner with 21 touches.

Exciting West Coast draftees Jess Rentch (14 disposals, seven tackles) and Kayley Kavanagh (12 disposals, five tackles) showed glimpses of why the Eagles brought them west, working hard for the losing side.

West Perth v Subiaco

It was the battle of the former elite netballers in West Perth's 21 point win over Subiaco on Sunday as Stacey Francis-Bayman (West Perth) and Verity Simmons (Subiaco) adapted to the oval ball.

Francis-Bayman gathered seven disposals and eight hitouts for the victors, while Simmons – who is on West Coast's AFLW list this year – had 10 touches on the day.

Hard-working Docker Megan Kauffman was a standout for the Falcons with her 29 disposals and eight tackles, while a pair of former Eagles were also important in Imahra Cameron (25 disposals, seven inside 50s) and Emily Bennett (21 disposals, seven inside 50s).

Although on the losing side, past AFLW players Krstel Petrevski (22 disposals), Beatrice Devlyn (21 disposals) and Maggie MacLachlan (15 disposals, three inside 50s) were more than handy.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 28: Megan Kauffman of the Dockers celebrates a goal during the 2023 AFLW Round 09 match between The Melbourne Demons and The Fremantle Dockers at Casey Fields on October 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

Claremont v East Fremantle

Claremont remains undefeated with a 34-point win over East Fremantle on Sunday afternoon.

Although not able to come away with the win, East Fremantle's Zipporah 'Zippy' Fish was a standout. One of the top prospects for the coming AFLW draft, Fish won 24 disposals and seven tackles for the Sharks, working well with former Carlton-listed player Chloe Wrigley (22 disposals, six tackles).

Docker Jess Low played an important role for the winners, gathering 16 disposals, while Jayme Harken starred (32 disposals, six inside 50s, six tackles).

Zipporah Fish in action during an AFLW Academy training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The QAFLW competition will begin on Saturday April 6, with Aspley and the University of Queensland kicking off the 2024 season, while the VFLW returns this coming weekend with the Southern Saints and Collingwood kicking it all off on Friday March 22.