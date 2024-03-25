The resumption of VFLW added to all the action from around the country this week

Brooke Boileau of South Australia during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at Avalon Airport Oval, July 09, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE SANFLW and WAFLW reached round four, the VFLW returned in fine form.

Draft prospects India Rasheed, Poppy Scholz and Zippy Fish continued their fine form, while a host of AFLW players blew off the cobwebs in their state league affiliates.

SANFLW

West Adelaide v Glenelg

Glenelg has snuck past West Adelaide by three points to remain the only undefeated side in the SANFLW four weeks in.

Once again, reigning Collingwood VFLW best and fairest winner Jess Bates starred, winning 30 disposals, and six clearances, while also laying a massive 17 tackles for the Tigers. Port Adelaide draftee Piper Window was dangerous with a goal and five clearances from her 24 disposals, while Adelaide's Brooke Tonon dominated the air with nine marks (three contested) and five inside 50s for the winners.

"Despite facing five forced changes to our line-up since last week, we were determined to maintain our winning momentum."



Lexi's Round 4 Match Wrap has landed! ➡️ https://t.co/FGLURscMGp#StriveForMore #ForeverGold pic.twitter.com/vh5cyfd5b0 — Glenelg FC (@GlenelgFC) March 25, 2024

Highly rated draft prospect Poppy Scholz (sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda) was also important for Glenelg, with 16 disposals and 10 tackles in the back half. Meanwhile, Port Adelaide's Ella Boag gathered 20 touches and five tackles.

For West Adelaide, former Crow Hannah Button applied plenty of pressure, laying 10 tackles for the day, while current Crows Keeley Kustermann (14 disposals, six tackles) and Brooke Smith (eight disposals, two rebound 50s) were important.

Port Adelaide recruit Lauren Young had a quieter day by her lofty standards, with 11 disposals and two inside 50s for the Bloods.

North Adelaide v Norwood

Norwood has kept North Adelaide winless so far this year, posting a 25-point win on Saturday afternoon.

Adelaide's Najwa Allen was Norwood's leading possession winner with 19, while fresh Port Adelaide recruit Molly Brooksby had 15 touches of her own. Brooksby's new AFLW teammate Sachi Syme was also handy for the Redlegs with 13 disposals, five tackles and four clearances in the win.

Molly Brooksby during the U18 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Queensland at Adelaide Oval, June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos)

Power pair Katelyn Pope and Amelie Borg also played, albeit for the losing side in North Adelaide. Pope had 18 disposals and three clearances working hard at the contest, while Borg gathered 16 touches and five tackles.

Former Eagle Lauren Gauci worked hard, sending the ball inside 50 four times, and taking five marks from her 14 disposals.

South Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens

The South Adelaide Panthers have made a statement, defeating Woodville-West Torrens by 35-points on Saturday, as some future stars of the AFLW showed what they are made of.

Brooke Boileau, a recent Adelaide draftee, won 22 disposals (21 kicks), six clearances and laid seven tackles for the winners, while also kicking a goal. Meanwhile her AFLW teammate Jess Waterhouse (two goals, four inside 50s) was dangerous in attack.

Former Port Adelaide forward Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap was also important up forward with two goals, while delisted Docker Nikki Nield laid a team-high nine tackles for the day.

Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap in action during the U18 AFL Championship match between Vic Country and Queensland at Werribee Oval, April 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide's Shineah Goody (22 disposals, seven tackles) was impressive for the losing side, and new Crow Lily Tarlinton offered support in the air alongside former Saint and Bomber Leah Cutting (26 hitouts) as the No.1 ruck.

Central District v Sturt

Sturt has returned to the winners list in a big way, with a 30-point win over reigning premier Central District in a high-scoring affair.

Top end draft talent India Rasheed put up a commanding performance for Sturt, kicking three goals from 36 disposals, while also laying eight tackles, taking 11 marks, and sending the ball forward eight times.

India Rasheed in action during an AFLW Academy training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Zara Walsh kicked five goals for the winners.

Port Adelaide forward Julia Teakle kicked two goals for Central District, with former AFLW Lion Caitlin Wendland recording 17 disposals and four inside 50s for the day.

VFLW

Southern Saints v Collingwood

The Saints have started the 2024 season well, posting an eight-point win over a new-look Collingwood side.

St Kilda's Natalie Plane hit the scoreboard in style, while former Carlton recruit Winnie Laing won 23 disposals for the winners.

Natalie Plane handballs during the VFLW round one match between the Southern Saints and Collingwood at RSEA Park, March 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Former AFLW Cat Carly Remmos gathered 23 disposals for the day, to go with seven tackles and four clearances in a strong performance for Collingwood, while former Richmond ruck Lilly Pearce had 12 tackles and 38 hitouts for the Pies.

Essendon v Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne started its premiership defence with strength, claiming a 47-point win over Essendon away from home.

The Borough enjoyed five individual goalkickers, four of whom kicked two, including Richmond's Katelyn Cox who is being trialled in a small forward role.

Young Tigers forward Stella Reid was also handy for Port Melbourne with 16 disposals and three clearances, while former Lion Ava Seton's run and carry was important for the winners.

Essendon draftee Chloe Adams (20 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances) was one of the best on ground in her first outing in the red and black, while Ruby Mahony (22 disposals, eight tackles, nine clearances) was a force in the middle.

Geelong v Carlton

A host of AFLW-listed Blues have helped the side to an important 31-point win over Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

Brooke Vickers, Keeley Skepper, Keeley Sherar, Mia Austin, and recent father-daughter signing Meg Robertson all goaled for Carlton, while Sherar and Vickers also combined for 53 disposals and nine clearances.

Meg Robertson in action during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Maddy Guerin (18 disposals, six clearances) also made her return from an ACL injury in the navy blue after a couple of weeks playing SANFLW footy.

Abbey McDonald starred for the Cats as she fights for a regular spot in the club's AFLW side, with a game-high 35 disposals and 12 clearances, and former Blue, now VFLW Cat Poppy Schaap was impressive with 19 disposals, 10 tackles and two goals.

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

After missing finals last year, North Melbourne has started its season well with a 22-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

In a high-scoring affair, the Roos enjoyed goals from eight different players, including former AFLW Lion Brooke Sheridan and former AFLW Bulldog Amanda Ling.

How's the shoe on Brooke Sheridan? 😮‍💨



Another massive goal from beyond the arc at Whitten Oval.



🎥: https://t.co/BEqjhb78cA#Kangas pic.twitter.com/chKPVG3f1H — North Melbourne Women's (@NMFCWomens) March 23, 2024

VFLW staple Madeleine Di Cosmo was impressive in her first outing for the Roos after crossing over from Carlton in the offseason. She controlled the contest, winning 18 disposals, seven clearances and laying 13 tackles for the day.

Former St Kilda forward Renee Saulitis kicked two goals for the Bulldogs, while former Swan Sarah Skinner had 18 disposals and took seven marks.

Darebin v Williamstown

Williamstown has put the competition on notice with a 76-point win over the Darebin Falcons.

Molly Simpson was a star in her first game for the Seagulls, kicking four goals from her 14 disposals, while Sharnie Whiting and Eliza Straford each kicked two of their own.

Williamstown Captain Eliza Straford during the 2024 VFL/W Season Launch at ETU Stadium on March 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Megan Williamson was also crucial for the winners with her 16 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal.

While a disappointing result on the scoreboard for the Falcons, new recruit and co-captain Caitlin Bunker worked hard to register 17 disposals and 10 tackles and former AFLW Bulldog Ange Gogos had 23 disposals and seven clearances for the day.

Casey v Box Hill

Stacked with AFLW talent, Box Hill goaled through 10 different players to register a whipping 108-point win over Casey on Sunday.

Former Melbourne player Mietta Kendall kicked five goals, while retired Hawk Tamara Luke kicked three. AFLW players Kristy Stratton, Aine McDonagh, Eliza West, Casey Sherriff, and Bridie Hipwell also combined for seven goals.

The pairing of Emily Bates and Jasmine Fleming in the middle bore 70 disposals and 13 clearances for Box Hill, while West also laid nine tackles in her first game in the brown and gold.

Former AFLW pair Meg Macdonald and Sophie Casey worked hard to stem the flow for Casey, combining for 23 tackles, while Casey also had seven clearances from 20 touches.

WAFLW

East Fremantle v Swan Districts

The East Fremantle Sharks won a thriller, getting over the top of Swan Districts by one point on Saturday.

Exciting draft prospect Zippy Fish led the field for disposals with 27, while also recording five inside 50s for the game. Fremantle tall Serena Gibbs was a presence up forward, kicking two goals, and former Blue Chloe Wrigley brought the defensive pressure with 10 tackles.

For Swan Districts, Carys Daddario and Lily Paterson won plenty of the ball, with 23 touches each in the narrow loss.

West Perth v South Fremantle

West Perth proved far too strong for the South Fremantle Bulldogs on Saturday, remaining atop the ladder with a 46-point win, led by Docker Megan Kauffman.

Kauffman was the leading disposal winner on the ground with 25, while also kicking two goals, taking six marks, and laying five tackles as she gears up for a third AFLW season.

Megan Kauffman celebrates a goal during the AFLW Round nine match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields, October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Her former Fremantle teammate Bianca Webb was also prolific with 20 touches and three inside 50s in the win.

Three Dockers were also on show for the Bulldogs, as Tahleah Mulder (19 disposals, four marks), Ariana Hetherington (18 disposals, six marks), and recent draftee Holly Ifould (12 disposals) worked hard despite the loss.

East Perth v Claremont

Alongside West Perth, Claremont is the only other undefeated side in the WALFW across the opening four rounds, after dispatching with East Perth by 29-points on Saturday.

Taylah Orzel was Claremont's main ballwinner, with 22 for the day, while current Eagle Emily Elkington had 12 disposals and eight tackles for the winners.

Former Eagle Kate Orme hit the scoreboard, and Anjelique Raison was dangerous with three goals from 17 disposals.

Anjelique Raison during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Pentanet Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Recent West Coast draftee Jess Rentsch continued to show the west why she was drafted, with 11 disposals and three tackles for the Royals.

Subiaco v Peel Thunder

Subiaco has piled on the pain for bottom-placed Peel Thunder, handing it a 67-point loss on Sunday.

Subiaco boasted nine individual goalkickers, including recent code convert and West Coast rookie Verity Simmons. Docker Joanne Cregg also kicked a goal from her 15 disposals, so too former Eagle Krstel Petrevski (19 disposals, one goal), and former Port Adelaide player Maggie MacLachlan (17 disposals, one goal).

A positive for Peel was draft prospect Evie Cowcher's 28-disposal, four-tackle performance.

The QAFLW competition will begin on Saturday April 6, with Aspley and the University of Queensland kicking off the 2024 season.