Matilda Sergeant has been ruled out of the upcoming AFLW season after a knee injury at training

Matilda Sergeant during a West Coast training session. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

WEST Coast recruit Matilda Sergeant will miss the upcoming 2024 NAB AFLW season after rupturing her ACL at training.

The 25-year-old will undergo surgery on her knee, which she hurt during a drill last week.

New Eagles AFLW coach Daisy Pearce said losing Sergeant was a terrible blow to the team.

"We're heartbroken for Matilda, it's devastating news for her and for our team," Pearce said.

Matilda Sergeant during a Fremantle training session at Cockburn ARC on October 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"The club will wrap their arms around her and support her through this difficult time.

"We will be by her side and look forward to her continuing to play an active part in our program."

Sergeant was recruited to the Eagles from Claremont with pick No.42 in last year's draft.

She was originally taken by Fremantle in 2018 and went on to play 19 games for the Dockers before being delisted at the end of season seven.