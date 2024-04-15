Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates after kicking a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and West Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark in R6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A HOST of exciting draft prospects returned to their respective state leagues over the weekend, after time spent in the Marsh AFLW Academy camp.

Zippy Fish starred for West Perth, India Rasheed was important for Sturt, and Havana Harris was handy for Bond University.

Meanwhile Zarlie Goldsworthy and Chloe Molloy starred for their respective Sydney teams during their invitational period in the VFLW competition.

SANFLW

Glenelg v Norwood

Glenelg solidified its place atop the ladder with a four-point win over Norwood on Saturday afternoon.

Collingwood father-daughter prospect Violet Patterson had 10 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal in the Tigers' important win, and Jess Bates was at her destructive best with 35 disposals, 23 tackles and a goal.

Stephanie Simmonds (18 disposals, six clearances and a goal) was immense for the Redlegs, as was former Port Adelaide tall Jade Halfpenny (17 disposals, 18 hitouts).

Central District v West Adelaide

Reigning premier Central District posted an impressive 40-point win over West Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Bulldogs captain Shelby Smith starred with 25 disposals, 11 tackles, and eight clearances, while former AFLW-listed Crow Katelyn Rosenzweig had a prolific, but inaccurate day in front of the big sticks kicking one goal from seven scoring shots.

Former AFLW-listed Lion Caitlin Wendland was also crucial for the winners, gathering eight clearances and 14 disposals.

Meanwhile, Adelaide premiership player Hannah Button was immense for the Bloods with 20 disposals and 11 tackles right in the thick of it.

Woodville-West Torrens v North Adelaide

Woodville-West Torrens has piled on the pain for North Adelaide, keeping it winless and anchored to the bottom of the ladder after a 48-point victory on Saturday afternoon.

McKenzie Dowrick was dangerous in front of goal, kicking three goals from 12 touches, while former Saint and Bomber Leah Cutting had 20 disposals and 30 hitouts for the winners.

McKenzie Dowrick warms up prior to the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Metricon Stadium in R8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Former AFLW-listed Blue Jess Edwards was important for North Adelaide, with her 12 disposals and four clearances, and Kristi Harvey (19 disposals, 11 rebound 50s) was the side's best coming out of the back half.

Sturt v South Adelaide

South Adelaide has been helped to its fourth win of the season by former Power forward Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap, who kicked two goals in the nine-point victory over Sturt.

Former AFLW Sun Jordann Hickey was the Panthers' main ballwinner with 23, while ex-Fremantle and Adelaide midfielder Nikki Nield racked up 20 disposals and 13 tackles in the win.

Returning from last week's AFLW Academy match, India Rasheed was once again immense for Sturt with 24 disposals, four inside 50s and six tackles for the day, further solidifying her potential as a top-end draft pick.

VFLW

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

The Western Bulldogs held off a tough Essendon outfit to claim a two-point win on Saturday, despite Georgia Nanscawen's best efforts around the contest.

Nanscawen, playing her first VFLW match since injuring her knee in the Bombers' winning 2022 Grand Final, gathered 27 disposals and laid eight tackles for the game to try and give her side the best chance.

Recent Essendon signing Amy Gaylor (20 disposals, four inside 50s) continued her strong start in the black and red, and Stephanie Wales (21 hitouts, 15 disposals) and Mia Busch (15 disposals, nine tackles) were impressive.

For the winners, captain Dominique Carbone was the key ball winner with 24 disposals and five clearances. Former Carlton and St Kilda forwards Imogen Milford and Renee Saulitis hit the scoreboard.

Returning from last week's U23 All Stars side, Jaime Henry was powerful in the midfield with a game-high six clearances from her 13 disposals.

Sung with gusto! A brilliant win girls 👏 pic.twitter.com/1rTwzsRsKh — WesternBulldogs AFLW (@BulldogsW) April 13, 2024

Box Hill v Williamstown

Box Hill has survived a scare from Williamstown to remain atop the ladder, with a 10-point win at home on Saturday.

AFLW-listed Hawks Bridie Hipwell and Hayley McLaughlin each kicked a goal, while Tahlia Fellows (16 disposals, five tackles), Ainslie Kemp (13 disposals, four tackles), Emily Everist (10 disposals, five tackles), Mikayla Williamson (18 disposals), and Laura Stone (nine disposals) all played.

Hayley McLaughlin is tackled by Megan Williamson during the match between Box Hill and Williamstown at Fenjiu Stadium on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sharnie Whiting continued as Williamstown's main target in attack, kicking two goals from 11 touches, and Ash Thorneycroft (23 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances) was important at the contest.

Collingwood v Carlton

Collingwood snatched its first win of the season, defeating Carlton by 17 points at Victoria Park on Saturday.

New Pies draftee Lucy Cronin starred, winning a team-high 25 disposals – 21 of which were kicks – and setting her side up beautifully from the back half. Former AFLW Cat Carly Remmos (18 disposals and a goal) continued her strong vein of form, as did former Tiger Lilly Pearce with 33 hitouts.

Keeley Skepper was important for the Blues, winning a game-high 28 disposals, six clearances and laying 11 tackles, and recent draftee Lila Keck looked dangerous at goal, save for some inaccuracy.

Madeleine Guerin (18 disposals, five clearances), Meg Robertson (16 disposals), Marianna Anthony (14 disposals, seven tackles), and Taylor Ortlepp (four disposals) also played for the Blues in the loss.

Casey v Port Melbourne

Casey felled reigning premier Port Melbourne by 23 points in an impressive display at Casey Fields on Saturday.

Sarah Lampard was impressive for the Demons with 28 disposals and six tackles, spending plenty of time around the contest, and draft bolter Ryleigh Wotherspoon had 20 touches of her own.

Key defender Tahlia Gillard was Casey's ruck for the day, winning 22 hitouts and 14 disposals, and Alyssa Bannan kicked two goals on her 22nd birthday.

A birthday special from Alyssa Bannan 🎉



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/oWouVxeFBY — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 13, 2024

Jemma Rigoni (13 disposals), Lily Johnson (12 disposals, four tackles), Georgia Gall (nine disposals and a goal), and Delany Madigan (six disposals, five tackles) also pulled on the red and the blue.

Tiger Stella Reid was one of Port Melbourne's three goalkickers, and former AFLW-listed Lion Ava Seton (17 disposals, seven tackles, four clearances) was impressive once again.

Charli Wicksteed (13 disposals, four tackles), Jemima Woods (12 disposals), Molly Eastman (nine disposals), and Isabel Bacon (nine disposals) also played for the Borough.

Greater Western Sydney v Southern Saints

Greater Western Sydney made it two wins from two starts in the VFLW, posting a 62-point win over the Southern Saints in Blacktown on Saturday.

Last year's AFLW Rising Star Zarlie Goldsworthy was immense, kicking four goals from 28 disposals, while also registering five clearances and seven tackles. Haneen Zreika (24 disposals and a goal) and Madison Brazendale (24 disposals, four tackles) were also significant.

Jessica Doyle was handy in front of goal with two majors from 22 disposals, and new Giant Mikayla Pauga worked hard both ways with a game-high 14 tackles to go with her 20 disposals and a goal.

Fellow AFLW-listed Giants Claire Ransom (11 disposals, five tackles), Kaitlyn Srhoj (13 disposals, five inside 50s), Fleur Davies (13 disposals, 24 hitouts), and Eilish O'Dowd (five inside 50s, eight hitouts) all showed plenty.

Courtney Murphy (seven disposals, eight hitouts) ran out in the orange and charcoal for the first time, while Daisy Walker (11 disposals), Tarni Evans (19 disposals), Emily Pease (11 disposals), and Cambridge McCormick (12 disposals) backed up strong performances from the week before.

For the Saints, Abbey Tregellis worked hard with 18 disposals, four tackles and four clearances.

Geelong v Darebin

Darebin has fallen agonisingly short of its first win in 742 days, going down to Geelong by seven points in Colac on Saturday afternoon.

Brooke Plummer was a key driver for the Cats with her 20 disposals and four clearances, while Abbey McDonald was smartly held to just 11 disposals after a massive performance the previous week.

Recent father-daughter signing Bryde O'Rourke (14 disposals, four marks) showed off a clean set of wheels outside the contest, and fellow new draftee Chantal Mason looked dangerous in front of goal.

AFLW premiership Bulldog Ange Gogos (21 disposals, 10 clearances) threw her body on the line for the Falcons, and co-captain Caitlin Bunker (18 disposals, nine tackles) was another key driver for the spirited side.

Sydney v North Melbourne

A host of AFLW-listed Swans helped their side to a second big win, dispatching of North Melbourne by 89 points at Henson Park on Saturday.

Eleven different players hit the scoreboard for Sydney, including three goals from both Bella Smith and Cynthia Hamilton.

Laura Gardiner continued her ball-winning ways with 34 disposals, five clearances and a goal, while Montana Ham was important with her 21 touches and five tackles. Chloe Molloy also ran out for the Swans for the first time this year, kicking two goals from 19 touches.

Chloe Molloy makes an instant impact in her return to the rebel VFLW.



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Tr7rcL2uds — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 13, 2024

A host of other AFLW-listed Swans also played, including Paige Sheppard (18 disposals, six clearances), Sofia Hurley (17 disposals), Montana Beruldsen (17 disposals and a goal), Eliza Vale (15 disposals) and Tanya Kennedy (14 disposals and a goal).

Recent signings Holly Cooper (14 disposals and a goal), Sarah Grunden (14 disposals, five tackles), Kiara Hillier (12 disposals and a goal), Lara Hausegger (11 disposals), and Giselle Davies (10 disposals, six hitouts) all performed strongly.

Meanwhile Aimee Whelan (12 disposals and a goal), Paris McCarthy (12 disposals), Lexi Hamilton (nine disposals and a goal), and Alice Mitchell (five disposals, three tackles) also ran out.

Against the tide, former AFLW-listed Bomber and Lion Renee Tierney and Brooke Sheridan each hit the scoreboard, while Nicole Hales racked up 21 disposals.

WAFLW

West Perth v East Fremantle

The East Fremantle Sharks posted an important 36-point win over West Perth to hold second place on the ladder.

Returning from last week's AFLW Academy match, Zippy Fish was immense for the Sharks with 39 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal. Current Dockers Philipa Seth and Jae Flynn each won 16 disposals in the win, while Tiani Teakle – sister of Port Adelaide's Julia – kicked two goals.

Former AFLW Eagle Emily Bennett was the Falcons' leading ball winner with 26, and ex-Docker Bianca Webb had 16 touches and laid five tackles for the losing side.

Peel Thunder v East Perth

East Perth got its first win for the year, defeating the winless Peel Thunder by 13 points on Saturday afternoon.

Recent West Coast draftee Jess Rentsch had 16 disposals and five inside 50s for the winners, and Courtney Lindgren led the side with two goals.

2025 draft prospect Evie Cowcher (11 disposals) was handy for Peel, while Ebony Bilcich won a game-high 23 disposals.

Claremont v Subiaco

Claremont remains undefeated at the top of the ladder, beating Subiaco by 10 points on Saturday evening.

Exciting draft prospect Claudia Wright (19 disposals, eight tackles) was impressive for Claremont on her return from the AFLW Academy, and former AFLW Eagle Kate Orme was handy with 16 touches for the day. Adele Arnup did the damage in attack, kicking three of the side's five goals.

Claudia Wright in action during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Leila Rowe kicked two of Subiaco's goals, and Olivia Wolmarans was the side's leading disposal winner with 18.

South Fremantle v Swan Districts

South Fremantle has evened its ledger with a 14-point win over Swan Districts on Sunday afternoon.

Returning from the AFLW Academy, Molly O'Hehir (26 disposals, four inside 50s) was instrumental for the Bulldogs, as was current Docker Tahleah Mulder (22 disposals, five tackles).

Draft prospect Noa McNaughton had 10 disposals for the winners, and Fremantle utility Ariana Hetherington had 14 disposals but was inaccurate in front of goal, kicking two behinds for the match.

Brianna Hyde, twin sister of Collingwood AFLW's Mikayla, had 16 disposals for Swans districts, and former Eagle Emma Humphries laid 10 tackles in a strong defensive effort.

QAFLW

Yeronga v Aspley

Aspley has piled on the pain for bottom-placed Yeronga in the second round of the 2024 QAFLW season, posting a 100-point win on Saturday.

Jessica Stallard was unstoppable inside 50 for Aspley, kicking six goals and taking four contested marks, meanwhile AFLW premiership Bulldog Tiarna Ernst gathered six disposals outside the contest.

Chelsea Will was a standout performer for Yeronga, registering 22 disposals and seven clearances for the day.

Bond University v Southport

A 21-point win over Southport has kept Bond University on the top of the QAFLW ladder.

Havana Harris (15 disposals, 13 hitouts) and Tara Harrington (13 disposals, five clearances) were impressive for Bond on their return from the AFLW Academy, as was former AFLW Sun Tahlia Meyer who won plenty of the footy and got dangerous in attack with 20 disposals and a goal.

Havana Harris during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Former AFLW Lion Arianna Clarke was the main conduit to goal, kicking three and taking five marks inside 50.

Exciting 2025 draft prospect Dekota Baron continues her goalkicking ways with a major from four scoring shots, and next year's father-daughter prospect Sunny Lappin (daughter of Carlton's Matthew) had seven touches for Southport.

Georja Davies, sister of AFLW listed players Giselle, Fleur, and Darcie, was impressive for Southport with 20 hitouts and 11 disposals. Davies will be eligible for the 2025 draft.

University of Queensland v Maroochydore

University of Queensland has recorded its first win of 2024 after defeating Maroochydore by 28 points.

Laura Roy was the standout performer for UQ. Roy kicked two of the side's six goals, while also recording six tackles, 12 clearances and 21 disposals in an impressive outing.

Despite the loss, a pair of Brisbane draftees showed plenty for Maroochydore. Sophie Peters (24 disposals, five clearances and seven tackles) and Indiana Williams (seven disposals and two inside 50s) honed their craft ahead of their first AFLW season.

No.21 pick Sophie Peters poses during the 2023 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Wilston Grange v Coorparoo

The Wilston Grange Gorillas has gotten its 2024 season off the mark with a tight two-point win over Coorparoo.

Zimra Hussein was everywhere for the Gorillas gathering 26 disposals and using them at 92.3 per cent efficiency, while Lauren Shackleton kicked two of her side's five goals for the game.

Brisbane draftee Jacinta Baldwick was the leading possession getter for Coorparoo, with 24 touches and seven tackles in the close loss.