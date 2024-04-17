Violet Patterson, daughter of former Collingwood player Stephen, has caught the eye of recruiters with her speed and tackling a highlight

Violet Patterson in action during the AFLW Futures match at Kinetic Stadium on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD fans should be pleased with the progress of potential father-daughter draft prospect Violet Patterson.

Patterson is plying her trade in the midfield for Glenelg, with her speed and tackling the two features that really stand out.

Her father Stephen played 96 games for the Magpies in the 1990's, kicking 88 goals in that stretch.

The 17-year-old stood out in a Future Stars game in Frankston in 2023, with her run and carry on the outside catching the eye.

But this season she's played more as an inside midfielder, racking up 18.8 disposals and 7.3 tackles per game – a dramatic improvement from her 2023 averages of 11.1 disposals and 4.4 tackles.

Astute Magpie fans have noted Patterson's running and kicking style is eerily similar to her father's as well.

There are a few other father-daughter prospects around the league to keep an eye on.

Sandringham Dragons midfielder Sophie McKay looks to be in the top group of prospects and could join her sister Abbie at Carlton.

McKay had a standout performance for the AFLW Academy, kicking three goals against the U23 All Stars.

McKay's father Andrew played 244 games for the Blues.

Sophie McKay celebrates during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park, April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Peel Thunder forward Jorja Haines could join the Dockers, with her father Daniel playing 16 games for the club in the early 2000's.

The 2025 draft will be an interesting one for Sunny Lappin, the daughter of ex-Carlton and St Kilda utility Matthew.

Sunny has spent time with both the Blues and Saints, but currently plays for the Gold Coast Suns Academy.

Lappin would have to nominate which club she’d like to go to, a situation we haven't yet seen in the AFLW.

Sunny Lappin in action during the Coates Talent League Girls match between Oakleigh Chargers and Gold Coast Suns Academy on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Blakey and Bailey Scott were in similar situations in their draft years, tossing up between Academy or father-son eligibility.

AFLW father-daughter selections:

Millie Brown (Geelong, Western Bulldogs) - no longer playing

Tarni Brown (Carlton, formerly Collingwood)

Alice Burke (St Kilda)

Georgia Campbell (Melbourne)

Isabella Grant (Western Bulldogs)

Caitlin Matthews (St Kilda) - yet to debut

Abbie McKay (Carlton)

Bryde O'Rourke (Geelong) - yet to debut

Jemma Rigoni (Melbourne) - yet to debut

Meg Robertson (Carlton) - yet to debut

Charlotte Simpson (STK) - yet to debut

Amy Smith (North Melbourne)