Aimee Mackin isn't expected to feature in AFLW season 2024 after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament playing Gaelic football in Ireland

Aimee Mackin in action during Melbourne's semi-final against Geelong on November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is set to be without Aimee Mackin during the 2024 season after the Irish recruit tore her anterior cruciate ligament playing Gaelic football in Ireland this week.

Mackin, who joined sister Blaithin at the Demons for the 2023 season, plays for Armagh in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and is considered to be one of the best in competition.

The 27-year-old was playing for Armagh in its game against Donegal on Sunday when she left the field after hurting her knee.

Mackin previously suffered the same injury in 2019.

Aimee (left) and Blaithin Mackin. Picture: Supplied

She played six games for the Dees in 2023, including their devastating semi-final loss to Geelong.

After spending time in Melbourne while younger sister Blaithin played for the Demons for their premiership season in season seven, 2022, Mackin also joined the Dees ahead of the 2023 season.