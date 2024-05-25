Darwin will host an AFLW Dreamtime match for the first time during the 2024 season

Richmond players are seen ahead of round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NAB AFL Women's competition will see a Dreamtime game played in Darwin for the first time in the 2024 season.

Richmond and Essendon have played in Dreamtime games in the men's competition for 20 years, and for the past two years in the women's following the Bombers' entry into the AFLW.

The men's competition saw an entertaining Dreamtime clash in Darwin in 2020, when the AFL hit the road during COVID lockdowns in Melbourne.

The Dreamtime clash in the women's competition has been held at both Ikon Park and ETU Stadium (North Port Oval), making the 2024 edition the first time the clash will be held outside Victoria.

Essendon and Richmond players line up ahead of the AFLW Dreamtime match during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It is expected Indigenous Round will be held over two weeks (as in the case in the men's, to allow teams to have a home game during the period) towards the end of the season.

The AFLW fixture is expected to be released in the coming days.