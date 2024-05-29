Three of Brisbane's most important players have re-signed until 2027

(L-R): Bre Koenen, Orla O'Dwyer and Nat Grider. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has secured the services of star trio Breanna Koenen, Natalie Grider, and Orla O'Dwyer until 2027.

Koenen, the reigning premiership captain and Grand Final best on ground medallist, has been with the club since its inception, her impact being felt both on and off the field.

She is the second-most capped AFLW Lion in club history with 77 career games, including a record 13 finals appearances, and took over the captaincy in 2022 ahead of season six.

"I’m really excited to be staying at the club for the next four years and couldn’t think of anywhere else I'd want to play my footy," Koenen said.

"We’re in a really strong position, we’re hungry for more success and that’s something I definitely want to be a part of and continue to drive."

Bre Koenen after being named Best on Ground in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile Grider and O'Dwyer are also important signatures for the Lions.

Vice-captain Grider's 16 intercepts in last year's decider is the second-most ever recorded in an AFLW Grand Final, signalling her impact across the backline, and earned back-to-back All Australian honours in 2022.

Winger O'Dwyer is the first Irishwoman to earn an All Australian guernsey, and has twice finished on the podium in Brisbane's best and fairest count.

"We as a program have been through instances where we have lost players to expansion or different opportunities across the eight years of this competition," Brisbane head coach Craig Starcevich said.

"To see the influx of players committing longer term to the club and this program demonstrates the culture we have here."

Brisbane's Orla O'Dwyer and Natalie Grider after beating the Western Bulldogs in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The trio joins fellow premiership Lions Poppy Boltz, Shannon Campbell, Belle Dawes, Jade Ellenger, Tahlia Hickie, Courtney Hodder, Charlotte Millins, Lily Postlethwaite, Taylor Smith, and Ruby Svarc in extending with the reigning premiers.

AFLW preseason kicks off in earnest on Monday June 3, with round one to take place in the last week of August.