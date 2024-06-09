The Marsh AFL National Academy Girls side was too good for an All-Stars team

Sierra Grieves tackles Violet Patterson during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls' clash against the All-Stars on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ABSENCE of star midfielder Ash Centra has allowed for the emergence of Sierra Grieves, as the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls side defeated an All-Stars team by 35 points.

Centra was a late withdrawal due to a minor calf issue, opening the door for more midfield minutes for Grieves, as the Academy cantered away to a 7.11 (53) to 2.6 (18) win.

The Western Jets midfielder thrived in a best-on-ground performance, winning the ball at will despite the slippery conditions – a constant drizzle had soaked the ground before the game – and she recorded 24 disposals and seven tackles in a well-rounded outing.

The All-Stars side was an under-21 composite team, made up of players from around the country nominated by AFLW clubs, and seen as the next wave of draftable talent after the 18-year-old Academy players.

Sienna Tallariti in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls' clash against the All-Stars on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Academy jumped out to a 36-point lead at half-time, but it was a much tighter affair than the last game between the two sides in April, which was won by 104 points.

The inclusion of players from South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales had an immediate effect.

Woodville-West Torrens' Grace Martin caught the eye across half-forward, providing a strong leading target and finishing with 17 disposals and three marks, rotating between the two lines.

Grace Martin in action during the All-Stars' clash against the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The composure and speed of Zippy Fish (18, seven marks and seven tackles) across midfield and half-back set her apart, particularly early when the game was at its most contested and slippery, her skills setting up her teammates in attack.

Small Georgia McKee booted two goals and was a constant threat in the Academy's forward line, while key defender Charlotte Riggs caught the eye down the other end of the field.

Academy's Havana Harris had a quieter day in the ruck, matched well in the aerial battle by Casey Demons' Lauren Jatczak, but worked her way into the game in the fourth quarter when released into the midfield to finish with 20 touches and eight inside 50s.

Claire Mahony and Havana Harris compete in the ruck during the All-Stars' clash against the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Maggie Mahony was a standout for the All-Stars side, recording 17 disposals and five clearances in a hard-working performance, while Sarah Poustie (a team-high 24 and five tackles) didn't take a backwards step, loving the contested play, and was named best afield for her side.

Scout Howden battled hard in defence, recording 21 disposals, eight marks and six rebound 50s, her composure a standout feature of her game.

AFLW ACADEMY 2.4 5.7 6.8 7.11 (53)

ALL-STARS 0.0 1.1 1.6 2.6 (18)

GOALS

AFLW Academy: McKee 2, Besanko, Juneja, Rasheed, Fish, McKay

All-Stars: Flockart, Gregor

BEST

AFLW Academy: Grieves, Fish, McKee, Harris, Howley

All-Stars: Poustie, M.Mahony, Howden, Sowden, Martin