SOUTH Australia reasserted its claim at the top of the pecking order after a powerful victory over Vic Metro, while Queensland consigned Vic Country to another defeat in the Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships.
Bottom-age South Australian midfielder Lani Cocks asserted herself as an early name to watch for 2027 after back-to-back star turns, while Queenslander Molly Ferguson is developing into another Brisbane Academy draftable prospect.
South Australia 9.3 (57) d Vic Metro 5.7 (37)
Once again, bottom-ager Lani Cocks led the way in South Australia's 20-point win over Vic Metro in the battle of the heavyweights.
The young midfielder led all-comers with 27 disposals, five tackles and a goal, while teammate Lucy Moore also worked hard on the inside, finishing with 20 touches, 12 tackles and a goal.
Defender Olivia Leslie was also recognised by her coaches for another week, taking three marks and laying five tackles, while versatile rebounder Emily Mableson took the game on with 25 touches and six inside 50s.
Ruby Lynch impressed at both ends of the field, and kicked two crucial goals when the game was in the balance, as well as taking five marks.
Another bottom-ager Maia Freemantle – who has been starring in the SANFLW – made an impact with 19 touches, five tackles and three clearances.
With potential No.1 pick Bailee Martin sidelined by illness, midfielder Emily Rankin was Vic Metro's best, recording 22 disposals and two clearances in another strong nationals performance.
Isabella Mazzei worked overtime in the stoppages with a game-high seven clearances to go with her 21 touches, while Somer McCormack (seven score involvements) was a helpful conduit to goal.
Metro's midfield quartet was rounded out by Addison West (17 touches, seven tackles) and Brylee Anderson (slightly quieter by her standards with nine and three clearances).
The ruck dual between South Australian Miyu Endersby (22 hitouts, nine disposals) and Cleo Barbakas (21 hitouts, nine disposals) saw honours well and truly shared.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.2 3.2 8.2 9.3 (57)
VIC METRO 2.1 4.3 5.3 5.7 (37)
GOALS
South Australia: Ruby Lynch 2, Madeline Nuss 2, Lani Cocks, Julia Faulkner, Maia Freemantle, Lucy Moore, Lily Whiteman
Vic Metro: Scarlett Bown, Holly Clough, Luella Hall, Somer McCormack, Grace Perrett
BEST
South Australia: Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Emily Mableson, Ruby Lynch, Maia Freemantle
Vic Metro: Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Addison West, Somer McCormack, Maddy Meagher, Isabelle Godfrey
Queensland 7.8 (50) d Vic Country 5.6 (36)
Brisbane academy midfielder Molly Ferguson produced another strong effort through the midfield, recording 26 disposals, three clearances and a goal in Queensland's 14-point victory over Vic Country.
The home side did all their work in the second term, kicking six goals, and managing seven behinds for the remainder of the game.
Zoe Petrides battled hard, recording eight tackles to go with her 14 disposals, while the coaches also recognised the work of Raffi Baviello (11, four marks), naming the pair in the best.
Bottom-age pair Kya Wills-Rawling (22, two clearances) and Ameleia Murray (20, four clearances) were consistent performers, while fellow bottom-age key forward Indiana Scheffler kicked two goals.
Rebounder Georgia Garlick (23 disposals, five marks) was named Vic Country's best in the losing effort, with Scarlett Marsh (16 and five tackles) working hard on the other flank.
Midfielders Carmela Perri (19, seven tackles) and Lily Milner (15, four clearances and a goal) made life difficult for their opponents, while bottom-age tall forward Claudia Collins kicked consecutive goals to help keep Country in the game in the third term.
QUEENSLAND 1.1 7.1 7.3 7.8 (50)
VIC COUNTRY 2.4 3.5 5.6 5.6 (36)
GOALS
Queensland: Indiana Scheffler 2, Molly Ferguson, Ella Gibson, Harriet Howe, Harlee McIlwain, Mistee Sagigi
Vic Country: Claudia Collins 2, Hannah Griffiths, Lily Milner, Mia Smith-Clark
BEST
Queensland: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Raffael Baviello, Kya Wills-Rawlings, Indiana Scheffler, Sienna Clinch
Vic Country: Georgia Garlick, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Scarlett Marsh, Sophie White, Carmela Perri, Lily Milner