South Australia banked another win, while Queensland was too good for Vic Country

Milly Shortal in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia reasserted its claim at the top of the pecking order after a powerful victory over Vic Metro, while Queensland consigned Vic Country to another defeat in the Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships.

Bottom-age South Australian midfielder Lani Cocks asserted herself as an early name to watch for 2027 after back-to-back star turns, while Queenslander Molly Ferguson is developing into another Brisbane Academy draftable prospect.

South Australia 9.3 (57) d Vic Metro 5.7 (37)

Full match coverage and stats

Once again, bottom-ager Lani Cocks led the way in South Australia's 20-point win over Vic Metro in the battle of the heavyweights.

The young midfielder led all-comers with 27 disposals, five tackles and a goal, while teammate Lucy Moore also worked hard on the inside, finishing with 20 touches, 12 tackles and a goal.

Lucy Moore in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia at Mineral Resources Park on June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Olivia Leslie was also recognised by her coaches for another week, taking three marks and laying five tackles, while versatile rebounder Emily Mableson took the game on with 25 touches and six inside 50s.

Ruby Lynch impressed at both ends of the field, and kicked two crucial goals when the game was in the balance, as well as taking five marks.

Another bottom-ager Maia Freemantle – who has been starring in the SANFLW – made an impact with 19 touches, five tackles and three clearances.

Maia Freemantle tackles Addison West during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at Alberton Oval on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With potential No.1 pick Bailee Martin sidelined by illness, midfielder Emily Rankin was Vic Metro's best, recording 22 disposals and two clearances in another strong nationals performance.

Isabella Mazzei worked overtime in the stoppages with a game-high seven clearances to go with her 21 touches, while Somer McCormack (seven score involvements) was a helpful conduit to goal.

Somer McCormack and Emily Mableson during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at Alberton Oval on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Metro's midfield quartet was rounded out by Addison West (17 touches, seven tackles) and Brylee Anderson (slightly quieter by her standards with nine and three clearances).

The ruck dual between South Australian Miyu Endersby (22 hitouts, nine disposals) and Cleo Barbakas (21 hitouts, nine disposals) saw honours well and truly shared.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.2 3.2 8.2 9.3 (57)

VIC METRO 2.1 4.3 5.3 5.7 (37)

GOALS

South Australia: Ruby Lynch 2, Madeline Nuss 2, Lani Cocks, Julia Faulkner, Maia Freemantle, Lucy Moore, Lily Whiteman

Vic Metro: Scarlett Bown, Holly Clough, Luella Hall, Somer McCormack, Grace Perrett

BEST

South Australia: Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Emily Mableson, Ruby Lynch, Maia Freemantle

Vic Metro: Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Addison West, Somer McCormack, Maddy Meagher, Isabelle Godfrey

Maddy Meagher, Caitlin Hardin, Julia Faulkner and Scout Semple compete for the ball during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at Alberton Oval on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Queensland 7.8 (50) d Vic Country 5.6 (36)

Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane academy midfielder Molly Ferguson produced another strong effort through the midfield, recording 26 disposals, three clearances and a goal in Queensland's 14-point victory over Vic Country.

Ella Bologa and Molly Ferguson compete for the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The home side did all their work in the second term, kicking six goals, and managing seven behinds for the remainder of the game.

Zoe Petrides battled hard, recording eight tackles to go with her 14 disposals, while the coaches also recognised the work of Raffi Baviello (11, four marks), naming the pair in the best.

Raffael Baviello in action during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Metro and Queensland at GMHBA Stadium on June 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bottom-age pair Kya Wills-Rawling (22, two clearances) and Ameleia Murray (20, four clearances) were consistent performers, while fellow bottom-age key forward Indiana Scheffler kicked two goals.

Rebounder Georgia Garlick (23 disposals, five marks) was named Vic Country's best in the losing effort, with Scarlett Marsh (16 and five tackles) working hard on the other flank.

Georgia Garlick kicks during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielders Carmela Perri (19, seven tackles) and Lily Milner (15, four clearances and a goal) made life difficult for their opponents, while bottom-age tall forward Claudia Collins kicked consecutive goals to help keep Country in the game in the third term.

Carmela Perri handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

QUEENSLAND 1.1 7.1 7.3 7.8 (50)

VIC COUNTRY 2.4 3.5 5.6 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Queensland: Indiana Scheffler 2, Molly Ferguson, Ella Gibson, Harriet Howe, Harlee McIlwain, Mistee Sagigi

Vic Country: Claudia Collins 2, Hannah Griffiths, Lily Milner, Mia Smith-Clark

BEST

Queensland: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Raffael Baviello, Kya Wills-Rawlings, Indiana Scheffler, Sienna Clinch

Vic Country: Georgia Garlick, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Scarlett Marsh, Sophie White, Carmela Perri, Lily Milner