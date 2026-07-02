Cam Bernasconi has been handed a contract extension and a lot more assistance for the upcoming season

Cameron Bernasconi during AFLW Round seven between West Coast and GWS at Mineral Resources Park, September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Cam Bernasconi has explained how his role has shifted from entirely hands-on to highly strategic, thanks to increased coaching support this season.

Despite winning just five games over the past three seasons, the Giants retain complete faith in their direction, locking Bernasconi in until at least the end of 2028 with a two-year contract extension signed in April.

This stability proved crucial when newly appointed full-time assistant coach Emma Zielke successfully took charge of the program while Bernasconi was away on paternity leave.

Although Bernasconi has since returned to the club, Zielke will continue handling most of the on-field training load. This allows him the freedom to step back, observe, and provide highly specific coaching while the rest of the staff keeps the program running smoothly — a shift Bernasconi feels makes him a more effective manager and will accelerate player development.

"It's a byproduct of the environment of AFLW where it's historically been under-resourced in the staffing space. (The League) grew so quickly, which is awesome for the athletes, but for coaches, previously I was the only full-time resource," Bernasconi said on Thursday.

"I've had some fantastic assistant coaches over the last few years who did an awesome job, but they were part-time, and it was essentially a hobby for them. I felt like I was running a lot of the development alongside being the head coach. I was on the tools a fair bit, which I personally love.

Cameron Bernasconi before AFLW round eight between Hawthorn and GWS at Kinetic Stadium, October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"But now, it's really nice to have more of a strategic mindset — to sit back a little bit and delegate more to the coaches.

"When you're not in the driver's seat the whole time you pick up on things a lot faster, even within training. You can pick up on trends instead of having to go back and watch vision later. Because I'm not usually running the drill, I can sit back and just spot things quicker. It's been really enjoyable.

"While there are times I want to get out there a little bit more, it's certainly beneficial for me, and I think the playing group will really benefit from it too."

Part of that strategic puzzle includes recruit Tilly Lucas-Rodd. Having played both half-back and midfield roles at Hawthorn, it remains to be seen where their magnet will sit long-term and which position truly showcases them at their best.

"Tilly is an interesting one. When they got here, the plan was half-back because that's where they play really good footy, but wherever I put them, they're going to play well," Bernasconi said.

"They are a flexible magnet. If something is breaking down for us this year, I reckon that's where I'll put Tilly. Their best footy is at half-back, and that's where they've been playing a lot, but don't be surprised if they end up playing in multiple positions where they can just help us out."

Tilly Lucas-Rodd poses for a photo during Greater Western Sydney's 2026 team photo day at Giants HQ. Picture: AFL Photos

Ultimately, having the structural support to manage the squad flexibly reinforces why the club extended Bernasconi’s contract ahead of the season.

"I'm appreciative of the club backing me in for a few more years. The results haven't gone our way over the past couple of seasons, but it's nice to have the support of the club behind us, seeing the growth internally and on an individual basis," Bernasconi said.

"We're on the right path and having the club extend my contract before the season gives us that extra belief that this year is going to be strong — not only this year, but for the years to come.

"It was a no-brainer (to stay on) because I really love and believe in this playing group.

"It's one of those jobs where, over time, when results don't go your way, energy can be sucked out of you, but that certainly hasn't happened for me. If anything, I have more energy than ever because, as time goes on, you build stronger relationships with the playing group.

"I think they've got the potential to get to where they need to get to, and having more support around me now will fast-track that.

"We're playing the right style; we're just not quite executing enough. Also, with the environment we're creating, we have great retention of players, and we've injected some really good new ones as well. I'm really excited for this year, and for the next couple as well."