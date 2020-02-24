Kinetic Stadium
Kinetic Stadium, formerly Skybus Stadium is an Australian rules football located in Frankston, 41 km south-east of the Melbourne city centre and north of the Mornington Peninsula.
Known locally as Frankston Oval, the venue is capable of hosting 5,000 spectators, with a grandstand capacity of 1,00 which can seat spectators undercover.
Capacity: 5,000
Address: Plowman Place, Frankston Victoria 3199
Ground dimensions: 163m x 123m
Getting there
Car
From the Melbourne CBD, the quickest route to Skybus Stadium is via the M1 and M3 taking approximately 1 hour. Both internal and external car parking is available.
Train
Skybus Stadium can be accessed via train on the Frankston Line. Skybus Stadium is approximately a 10 minute walk from Frankston Station.