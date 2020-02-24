Kinetic Stadium

Kinetic Stadium, formerly Skybus Stadium is an Australian rules football located in Frankston, 41 km south-east of the Melbourne city centre and north of the Mornington Peninsula.

Known locally as Frankston Oval, the venue is capable of hosting 5,000 spectators, with a grandstand capacity of 1,00 which can seat spectators undercover.

Capacity: 5,000

Address: Plowman Place, Frankston Victoria 3199

Ground dimensions: 163m x 123m

Getting there

Car

From the Melbourne CBD, the quickest route to Skybus Stadium is via the M1 and M3 taking approximately 1 hour. Both internal and external car parking is available.

Train

Skybus Stadium can be accessed via train on the Frankston Line. Skybus Stadium is approximately a 10 minute walk from Frankston Station.