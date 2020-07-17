North Sydney Oval

Home of the North Sydney Bears and located north of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, North Sydney Oval has played host to a number of sporting events over the years including cricket, soccer, rugby league and rugby union.

Former NSL club Northern Spirit played their home games at the ground from the club's first year until the end of the 2003 season. In their opening few seasons, they attracted large crowds to the ground, including over 18,000 to their first ever home game - the record regular season crowd in the old competition.

Address: 2 Fig Tree Lane, North Sydney NSW 2060

Capacity: 16,000

Field dimensions: 125 x 108M

Accessibility Information

Accessible entry via Ridge Street Gates

Getting there

Car and parking information

Ward Street Car Park

https://www.northsydney.nsw.gov.au/directory-record/136/ward-street-car-park-north-sydney

Public Transport

North Sydney Train station and then walk or a bus up Miller Street