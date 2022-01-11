Casey Fields

Casey Fields is a $30 million, 70 hectare multi-sports complex located in the south-east of Melbourne.

The complex hosts training and AFLW home games for the Melbourne Football Club and is the home ground of the Casey Demons (VFL).

The largest crowd at Casey Fields was recorded during a 2007 AFL Pre-Season match between Hawthorn and Essendon, where 10,099 fans watched the match.

Capacity: 9,000

Address: 160 Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East VIC 3977

Ground dimensions: 160m x 132m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Accessibility Information

Accessible parking available at venue, with venue access via main gates alongside public entrance.

Getting there

Car and parking information

Parking available onsite.

Public Transport

Train to Cranbourne Station and then bus to Casey Fields.