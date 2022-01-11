Casey Fields
Casey Fields is a $30 million, 70 hectare multi-sports complex located in the south-east of Melbourne.
The complex hosts training and AFLW home games for the Melbourne Football Club and is the home ground of the Casey Demons (VFL).
The largest crowd at Casey Fields was recorded during a 2007 AFL Pre-Season match between Hawthorn and Essendon, where 10,099 fans watched the match.
Capacity: 9,000
Address: 160 Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East VIC 3977
Ground dimensions: 160m x 132m
Ticket agent: Ticketmaster
Accessibility Information
Accessible parking available at venue, with venue access via main gates alongside public entrance.
Getting there
Car and parking information
Parking available onsite.
Public Transport
Train to Cranbourne Station and then bus to Casey Fields.