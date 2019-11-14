Formerly known as York Park and Aurora Stadium, University of Tasmania was first opened in 1921 and has hosted first class Australian Football since 1923. The AFL moved fixtures there in 2001, and 2008 premier Hawthorn has also had home games at the venue.

The ground has also hosted VFL games for many years, although the Tasmanian Devils now play most of their home fixtures at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Hawthorn now plays five games a season at University of Tasmania Stadium after signing a sponsorship deal with the Tasmania government. The record attendance for the Stadium was 20,971, when the Hawks played Richmond in June 2006.

Capacity: 9,500 (17,000 seated)

Address: 2 Invermay Road, Launceston TAS 7250



Ground dimensions: 161 x 128M



Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Accessibility Information

Access areas are located in the Western Stand (undercover) - entry via elevator Western Stand North ; Carlton Draught Stand (undercover) - entry via elevator in the CD Stand ; Ground Level in front of the Western Stand

Getting there-

Car and parking information

Car Parking is available in the Inveresk Precinct with a 200 meter walk to any of the four entrance points.

Public Transport

Please check local schedules