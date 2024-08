Leederville Oval

Previously known as Medibank Stadium, Leederville Oval had previously laid dormant for many years after its hosts West Perth left for the northern outskirts of Joondalup in 1994.

After being opened in 1915, Leederville Oval has played host to three different WAFL teams and in the last 20 years has had lights installed to host Friday night games as well as being transformed into a 'modern sporting complex'.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: 244 Vincent St, Leederville WA 6007