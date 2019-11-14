TIO Stadium, formerly Marrara Stadium, is the premier outdoor stadium in the Northern Territory and was built in 1991, primarily to cater for Australian Football. Home of the NTFL, the ground hosts at least one AFL game each season. Facilities include a 4500-seat grandstand, corporate and media boxes as well as an air-conditioned members bar.

Capacity: 12,215

Address: 70 Abala Road, Marrara, NT 0812

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Getting there

Public Transport

AFLNT and Buslink are pleased to offer ticket holders to AFL games in Darwin free rides from Darwin city, Casuarina, Palmerston and Rural areas (Humpty Doo and Coolalinga) to get to and from TIO Stadium. The bus drop-off pre-game and the pick-up post-game will be midway down Dante Road, which runs behind Warren Park.

Car Parking

Public car parking is available at a number of locations around TIO Stadium at both the Ah Mat and Bonson Gates, Marrara Sporting Complex and surrounding streets. Please note cars parked illegally will be liable for fines.