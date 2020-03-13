Reporting antisocial behaviour at the time is an effective way of preventing further issues.
If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable due to another patron’s actions, anonymously report anti-social behaviour and be a part of the solution.
The process:
* Identify antisocial behaviour
* Locate the Venue’s antisocial SMS hotline and text through your complaint
* The Venue will deploy either security or police to your location who will attend, assess the situation and respond accordingly
* You can remain anonymous at all times