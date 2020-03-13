Reporting antisocial behaviour at the time is an effective way of preventing further issues.

If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable due to another patron’s actions, anonymously report anti-social behaviour and be a part of the solution.



The process:



* Identify antisocial behaviour

* Locate the Venue’s antisocial SMS hotline and text through your complaint

* The Venue will deploy either security or police to your location who will attend, assess the situation and respond accordingly

* You can remain anonymous at all times