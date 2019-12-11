AFL Workforce Gender Action Plan

Our Workforce Gender Action Plan outlines the actions we have committed to over the next three years (2019-2021) to create an equal future for all our people at the AFL.

Highlights from the Plan include:

Creating more opportunities for talented women to progress within the industry

Supporting families through flexible working and parental leave (six months of paid parental leave for primary carers and six weeks for secondary carers, regardless of gender)

Our inaugural Men’s Development Program

Recruiting a more diverse workforce

Creating an inclusive workplace where all our people’s differences are valued

Acknowledgment by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality

Click here to access the Gender Access Plan

Celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and their immense contribution to Australian Football is an integral part of the AFL and is celebrated in various ways.

Our organisation has a Reconciliation Action Plan which provides a framework which brings together our programs and initiatives to support the national reconciliation movement.

The AFL’s annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round recognising and celebrating Indigenous players and culture is named in honour of Aboriginal trailblazer Sir Doug Nicholls.

A range of engaging activities are held for AFL people across Sir Doug Nicholls Round which allow our team to gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and history.

WGEA Employer of Choice

The AFL is proud to obtain the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation. The AFL is the first sporting body in Australia to receive the citation.

This recognition has been several years in the making as we have been working hard behind the scenes to create a more inclusive culture that values equality.

Examples of some of the changes we have made include creating a truly flexible workplace for everyone (over 90% of our people work flexibly), conducting best in class talent and development programs for our women that has seen more women progress through the ranks and a comprehensive parental leave program that includes 6 months paid leave for primary carers regardless of gender.