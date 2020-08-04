Our Program

At the AFL, we stand at the forefront of innovation, not only on the field but also in the dedication to shaping our future leaders. We are embarking on our next exhilarating season, as we proudly launch our groundbreaking first grad program.

We have a deep commitment to nurturing the best and the brightest in graduate talent by fostering creativity and empowering minds to soar beyond limits.

We are recruiting for the future. We are recruiting the next generation of the best and brightest talent to be supported, rise to their maximum potential, and have real impact on how our nation connects with our brand.

The AFL Grad Program will commence in February 2024.

The program will include two rotations providing experience and exposure across our business.

All roles in 2024 will be based at AFL House in Melbourne.

Our Promise to You

You will experience a structured and development-rich program that includes:

a comprehensive induction

immersive experiences

invaluable mentorship and

opportunities to make an impact through networking and engagement opportunities with senior leaders from across the business.

Eligibility

You're eligible for the Grad Program if you are due to complete your bachelor (or greater) degree in 2023, and ready to join the program full-time in February 2024.

We also welcome applications from those who completed their degree in 2022 and are prepared to join the program in February 2024.

We have opportunities for applicants across a range of disciplines including:

Law

Arts

Engineering

Marketing

Media/Communications

Sports Management

Finance

Commerce

Information Technology

Human Resources.

Successful applicants will be matched with rotations that align with their qualifications and interests.

The AFL warmly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply.

Application Details

Applications open on Monday 14th August 2023 and close on Monday 4th September 2023.

Assessment and selection will take place in mid-September, requiring applicants to be available for in-person selection processes in Melbourne.

Don't miss this chance to be part of the AFL Grad Program, where you will forge your path and grow into a high-performing leader for our organization.

Apply now and embrace a future filled with endless possibilities.

For any additional enquiries please email gradcareers@afl.com.au.