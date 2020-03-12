It's always been a dream of mine to work at the AFL, so it still feels surreal every time I arrive at work. Growing up in a footy-focused family, football was a constant topic of conversation and a regular weekend activity.

Although I never played the game, I always wanted the opportunity to work for the AFL, connecting people and families through their shared passion and love for the game, just as I have experienced firsthand.

I studied a Bachelor of Business, majoring in Human Resource Management. During my studies, I knew I wanted to manage a team someday, but I wasn't sure what area that would be in.

I've always been passionate about technology and digital products, but I never imagined that passion would become my everyday job.

My Team

I’m currently working in the Digital Operations Team, where I manage and optimise digital platforms to enhance the user experience across the AFL and Clubs.

My role involves updating and maintaining our digital platforms and infrastructure (AFL app and AFL.com.au), developing strategies to develop digital platforms for stakeholders and marquee AFL events, collaborating closely with Clubs to support their own digital platforms.

Fast five

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

No two weeks in my team ever look the same! We are constantly planning for upcoming marquee events that often require collaboration with our technology partner, Telstra.

This involves collaborating closely with other AFL departments to understand their expectations, requirements and deadlines to then allocate this work within our upcoming sprint cycles.

Additionally, we hold weekly meetings to support work for the upcoming weekend of football, including Elite, VFL/W State, and Talent league games.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

My biggest highlight this year was supporting the development and creation of the 2024 Gather Round hub.

This project included many new product features which ensured that we were able to enhance the user experience for our fans.

We introduced a new template which refreshed the hubs look and feel as well as two new widgets: an Interactive Map and an Event Schedule. Within the first two months of the Grad Program, I was responsible for configuring these widgets. I set up 98 events for the Event Schedule and placed 82 pins across the four Interactive Maps.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

During my time at the AFL, I have learned, developed, and broadened my skills in several key areas including Content Management System (CMS) proficiency, problem-solving, project management and communication.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Two pieces of advice I would give to future grads are to be proactive and build strong relationships across the business.

Be proactive and look for areas where you can contribute and propose new solution. Additionally, collaborate with colleagues from different departments to broaden your connections and gain a better understanding of the organisation.