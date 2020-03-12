It's still hard to believe I’m working at the AFL. I started my Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Melbourne with little idea of what I wanted to pursue, but through my statistics diploma, I discovered a passion for data. Further, reflecting on my interests, I knew I wanted to be in the sports sector.

Born and raised in Melbourne, sport has been a constant presence in my life. I grew up with footy, and that love of sport has stayed with me since. I love how it can bring people together, empower change and evoke such a rollercoaster of emotions that only comes with being a fan. The AFL Grad Program presented an incredible opportunity to be immersed in sport and to contribute to delivering a product that means so much, to so many.

My team

I’m currently working with the Data and Analytics team which incorporates data science and data engineering. As a team, we build data products for the AFL and Clubs to help drive decision-making. With data being utilised across the business, there’s exciting opportunities to work across a wide range of areas.

Fast five questions

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A typical week sees me diving into the vast amounts of data at our disposal, whether that be through Dataiku, Tableau or Snowflake. There’s also meetings with various stakeholders to understand their data needs and requirements. The world of data is large and ever-expanding, so there’s always something new to learn and explore!

What has been one of your highlights so far?

The AFL Grad Program’s immersion experiences have been a highlight of the year so far. One that stands out for me is my one-week club immersion at North Melbourne Football Club. This experience gave me the unique opportunity to be involved in the day-to-day operations of a club, meet some incredibly passionate people and gain insight into the weekly preparation of the players and coaching staff.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

In addition to my technical skills, the AFL Grad Program has helped me develop my skills in communication, adaptability and time management. Learning how to balance competing priorities has been incredibly valuable.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Embrace the grey. Ambiguity and uncertainty can be uncomfortable, but it also makes for a great opportunity to learn and challenge yourself.