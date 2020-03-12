I am originally from Alice Springs, and I moved to Melbourne to pursue high level netball and study, completing a degree in Communications and Media.

Sport has always been a huge passion of mine and the possibility of being able to step into one of the biggest sporting organisations in Australia is what drove me to apply the AFL Grad Program and this incredible opportunity!

My Team

I am in the Premium Memberships and Operations team which involves providing premium AFL experiences for those with an AFL membership, Medallion Club membership and ALTIS Membership.

We step into match day operations to support with the smooth running of games at both Marvel and the MCG in our premium spaces.

Fast five

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A typical week for me involves organising activations for children within our Premium Spaces, we have had Marvel Characters, Lego and Sherrin do some fantastic activations with our fans. I also support with the communications and finer details of accessing the stadium, seeing them through from the start to the very end.

I also support our membership programs and ensure those that are attending a game have the best experience possible! The last and most fun part of my role is working on match days which involves supporting any events happening in our spaces and our members!

What has been one of your highlights so far?

One of my biggest highlights was joining the Sir Doug Nicholls Round working group to support this important and significant round on the football calendar.

Being a part of this working group allowed me to get involved with the organisation of this round and come up with ideas on how we could continue to make it bigger and better. It was so much fun and an incredible learning experience!

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

So many skills!! One of the biggest learnings has been to prioritise the work that is most important and to be an open and honest communicator.

I believe the best type of teammate you can be is an honest one, who is comfortable to share new ideas and feedback. I do find it challenging sometimes to ask for support, so learning that through this program has been invaluable!

What advice would you give to our future grads?

My biggest piece of advice is to say yes to everything. Whether you feel qualified to help or not, saying yes to meeting more people, helping out at events or experiencing something different is so incredibly important!

The AFL is such a big machine, and you shouldn't limit yourself to just your team, expand as much as possible!!