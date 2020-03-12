I was born and raised in Singapore and was very involved in sport growing up. A huge part of my life revolved around finding that sense of community wherever I could as my family moved through Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and before residing in Australia.

When I moved to Melbourne for university, it remained an important facet of my life. Whilst I wasn't raised with a love for footy, it was something that I actively pursued to develop a sense of belonging here in Australia and with the people around me.

When the first AFL Grad Program was announced, the organisation’s values and mentorship opportunities stood out to me more than anything, and I knew that this was exactly where I wanted to grow and be challenged.

My team

My grad rotation is with the Premium Growth and Sales team, this encompasses all of the AFLs premium products including; Medallion Club, Altis, Grand Final hospitality. I support the development of our new business front lines and assist with overall premium growth.

Fast five questions

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A week will be filled with planning, monitoring and executing sales campaigns across numerous premium products, alongside developing marketing assets and communications that reach our members and targets.

On top of your 'typical' role, opportunities and handballs will always be thrown my way, with exciting product concepts I have been able to work on, new business development and even attending special events.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

There have been many great experiences, a key highlight has been getting to know all of my team members and loving the people that I work with.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

A ton! But primarily stakeholder management and remaining extremely adaptable.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Take ownership of the ideas you may have, the great thing about the AFL Grad Program is that you are fully supported to engage in projects and concepts.