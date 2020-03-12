I grew up regionally in Southwest Victoria and moved to the city to study at the University of Melbourne, majoring in Human Structure and Function.

Through my studies and internships with State Government and Art Processors, I gained the corporate experience and confidence to branch out with my graduate applications, finding my way to the AFL Grad Program.

I was raised as a footy fan, both locally and elite. I grew up the only girl in my Auskick team with no AFLW in sight and now have the privilege of being an Auskick coach, myself, to 70+ young girls, who can now have a future in the sport. The AFL Grad Program provided the opportunity to see behind the curtain of the footy world, and what a world it is!

My team

My grad rotation is with the Mental Health and Wellbeing team: with focus across the board in grassroot clubs with our Movember partner project, Ahead of the Game, in talent through National and Multicultural Academies, and through our elite level programs developing frameworks and resources that will be rolled out across the 18 clubs.

Fast five questions

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A typical week includes a lot of collaboration with various teams and project planning. I’ve spent a lot of my time developing my understanding of Mental Fitness and Social, Emotional and Cultural Wellbeing in the context of the AFL! There’s also always another grad or team member to grab lunch and have a good catch-up with, which is a big highlight of my week.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

I was a member of the working group for Sir Doug Nicholls Round and got to celebrate the hard work of the team and my culture through the Richmond President’s Function at the 2024 Dreamtime at the ‘G game. Being on the ground for the Welcome to Country and opening performance was an experience I will never forget. Only four days before, I joined my team in Darwin as we facilitated training with our Northern Territory delivery partners. It was my first time in Darwin, and I can’t wait to get back. I know I've shared two highlights, but they happened in one week, so it counts.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

I’ve developed my communication verbally and written, project management, my confidence, and overall passion for what I do.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Say yes to all the opportunities (you’ll figure out how to make it work later)